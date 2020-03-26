Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000

Alwaght- Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday.

The latest figures, announced by the health ministry, take Spain’s death toll to more than 4,000.

The latest figures offer support to government claims that the daily rise in deaths might be stabilizing. On Wednesday Fernando Simón, head of Spain’s health emergency centre, said: “If we are not already at the peak, we are very close.”

The overall number of coronavirus cases increase to 56,188 from 47,610 on Wednesday. The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 4,089 from 3,434 on Wednesday, the ministry said.