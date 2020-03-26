China Reports Zero Local Covid-19 Cases, as Imported Cases Rises+ Global Updates

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

News

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000

Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country’s deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts’ prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition’s Aggression on Yemen has left a “devastating” impact on children’s mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia’s airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt The United States is Slashing $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country’s rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.

EU To Give €20 Million in Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak The European Union has pledged €20 million in aid for Iran in its fight against coronavirus, urging the international community to follow suit.

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues Turkish government has detained five Kurdish mayors as part of its ongoing crackdown against the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party

Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak The US administration reportedly has removed a key public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China several months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall A senior Russian official blamed Persian Gulf nations for the crisis on the global oil markets, saying Moscow never sought a sharp oil price fall or an end to cooperation with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US to lift its "unjust" sanctions against Iran as international outcry is rising against the bans amid the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country.

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day Chinese officials ease lockdown measures as the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no local cases for third day amid dramatic decline in number of deaths from Coronavirus

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

China Reports Zero Local Covid-19 Cases, as Imported Cases Rises+ Global Updates

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

Iraqi PM-Designate’s Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

China Reports Zero Local Covid-19 Cases, as Imported Cases Rises+ Global Updates

Thursday 26 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
China Reports Zero Local Covid-19 Cases, as Imported Cases Rises+ Global Updates
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- China reported zero local transmissions of the new coronavirus for a second consecutive day, while reporting an increase in cases of infection coming in from abroad.

The Chinese National Health Commission announced in a statement on Thursday that 67 new cases had been imported on Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, and said the total number of cases now stood at 81,285.

The commission also reported six new deaths, increasing its total fatality figure to 3,287.

Increased cased of infection in travelers arriving from abroad has raised concerns about a second wave in China, which has significantly reduced tallies of new infections.

Chinese authorities have ramped up quarantine and screening measures for incoming travelers in major cities, including the capital, Beijing.

The Chinese province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, where the virus first appeared late last year, reported no new cases on Wednesday and opened its borders, with media reports saying the lockdown of the epicenter city would be lifted on April 8.

China had brought the number of its local transmissions to zero for the first time last Thursday. A few cases kept appearing afterward, however, until Monday.

South Korea reports new cases

Meanwhile, the South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total infections across the country to 9,241.

The death toll from the pandemic in South Korea rose by five to a total of 131.

Italy’s deaths pass 7,500

The Civil Protection Agency in Italy — the country the worst hit by the coronavirus in Europe — said on Wednesday that more than 680 people had died of the disease over the past 24 hours.

The agency said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 74,386 from a previous 69,176.

Italy has been reporting strangely large daily tallies of deaths in recent days.

Latest figures show 7,503 people have died of the infection since the outbreak emerged in northern Italian regions on February 21.

But the northern region of Lombardy, by far the hardest-hit, on Wednesday showed a steep decline in the number of new infections and fatalities, raising hopes that the epidemic may be slowing at its original epicenter.

​However, there are concerns that the contagion is spreading toward the south of the country, where the health system is much less well-equipped than in the rich north.

“At this point, there is the real prospect that Lombardy’s tragedy is about to become the south’s tragedy,” Vincenzo De Luca, the president of the Campania region around Naples, wrote in an open letter to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“We are on the eve of a major expansion of infections that may not be sustainable,” he said, complaining that the central government had failed to provide Campania with promised ventilators and other life-saving equipment.

So far, there have been 74 deaths in Campania, the worst-affected region in the Italy’s south.

Spain’s death toll overtakes China’s

Spain has announced another 655 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday.

The latest figures, announced by the health ministry, take Spain’s death toll to more than 4,000.

The overall number of coronavirus cases increase to 56,188 from 47,610 on Wednesday. The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 4,089 from 3,434 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

With this fatalities, Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths globally after Italy.

People have been forced to stay home since a lockdown began on March 14. The Spanish parliament is also expected to extend a 15-day state of emergency that has shuttered schools, restaurants, and most shops.

Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo became the third cabinet member to test positive for the virus.

Prince Charles tests positive

The office of Britain’s Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to Queen Elizabeth II, said Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was in good health and was self-isolating in Scotland.

The news came as Britain said there were more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 and 422 deaths as of Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay home to halt the spread of the virus, imposing curbs on everyday life.

Additionally, the 93-year-old queen has been staying with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, 820 kilometers south of Balmoral, since March 19, with a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman saying she “remains in good health.”

More than 471,600 people worldwide have been infected with the virus and over 21,000 have died, according to a running count by worldometers.info.

Iran fights Covid-19 outbreak despite US Sanctions

Presenting its daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday, the Iranian Health Ministry said the number of deaths had increased by 154 to 2,234 since Wednesday.

The ministry also said the total number of confirmed infections had risen by 2,389 cases to reach 29,406 during the past 24 hours.

It added that 10,457 COVID-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital around the country.

However, the Iranian nation’s fight against the virus has been exceptionally hard as its efforts have been severely hampered by the toughest of American economic sanctions.

US coronavirus deaths top 1,000

Over the past week, calls have been growing on the international stage for the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies at the current critical time.

Deaths from Covid-19 have surpassed 1,000, according to a widely-cited tally, a worrying benchmark in the ongoing health crisis as Washington rushes to provide economic relief to the country’s battered economy.

The United States saw its 1,000th fatality on Wednesday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases have also continued to grow, reaching more than 69,000 by Thursday. The US reported its first case of the virus at the end of February.

Worldwide, there have been more than 471,410 confirmed cases of the virus and 21,295 deaths. Europe has turned into the new epicenter of the virus, with Italy being the hardest hit country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Coronavirus China Italy Spain Iran

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime
Heavy Flooding Hits Southern Iran
US Forces Withdrawing from Three Key Iraqi Military Bases
North Korea Hails Successful Test of Tactical Guided Weapon
igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime

igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime

Iran Sets Up 1000-Bed Rehabilitation Center in 10 Days amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Indian Police Beat People Who Do Not Observe Coronavirus Lockdown
Iranian Engineer Faced with US Extradition Returns Home after Prisoner Swap with France
Munich Streets Deserted as Bavaria Enforces Full Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Epidemic