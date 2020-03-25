Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South

Alwaght- Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, Omar was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba. He was a member of the military Council that took power after toppling Omar al-Bashir last year and replaced with the sovereign council which runs the country under a 39-month power-sharing deal with a civilian government.