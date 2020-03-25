Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 March 2020

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims

The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country’s deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts’ prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition’s Aggression on Yemen has left a “devastating” impact on children’s mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia’s airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt The United States is Slashing $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country’s rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.

EU To Give €20 Million in Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak The European Union has pledged €20 million in aid for Iran in its fight against coronavirus, urging the international community to follow suit.

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues Turkish government has detained five Kurdish mayors as part of its ongoing crackdown against the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party

Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak The US administration reportedly has removed a key public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China several months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall A senior Russian official blamed Persian Gulf nations for the crisis on the global oil markets, saying Moscow never sought a sharp oil price fall or an end to cooperation with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US to lift its "unjust" sanctions against Iran as international outcry is rising against the bans amid the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country.

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day Chinese officials ease lockdown measures as the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no local cases for third day amid dramatic decline in number of deaths from Coronavirus

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report France reportedly has released an Iranian engineer who was set to be extradited to the United States over accusations of violating sanctions

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad

Wednesday 25 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad
Alwaght- Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

The deadly attack took place in Boma, in western Lac Province, Near Nigeria's Border.

“We lost 92 of our soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers,” Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno said on Tuesday, after visiting the site of the attack.

“It’s the first time we have lost so many men,” he said.

An unnamed soldier said the Boko Haram militants destroyed 24 military vehicles, including armored vehicles, and carried off captured weapons in speedboats.

“The enemy has hit at our defenses hard in this zone,” a senior officer said.

Boko Haram militants hailing from northeast Nigeria have been stepping up their attacks on the Lake Chad region in recent months.

In 2015, countries in the region formed the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to fight the militants. The MNJTF is a joint force consisting of soldiers from Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, and Benin. It is tasked with ending the Boko Haram militancy in the Lake Chad region.

Boko Haram started its campaign of militancy in Nigeria in 2009 with the aim of toppling the central government.

In 2016, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Boko Haram’s campaign of militancy in Nigeria has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced about 2.5 million since 2009.

 

