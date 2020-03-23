Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak The US administration reportedly has removed a key public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China several months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall A senior Russian official blamed Persian Gulf nations for the crisis on the global oil markets, saying Moscow never sought a sharp oil price fall or an end to cooperation with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US to lift its "unjust" sanctions against Iran as international outcry is rising against the bans amid the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country.

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day Chinese officials ease lockdown measures as the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no local cases for third day amid dramatic decline in number of deaths from Coronavirus

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report France reportedly has released an Iranian engineer who was set to be extradited to the United States over accusations of violating sanctions

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home and gatherings of any size were banned in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops At least two dozen Afghan security forces and policemen have been killed and several others are missing in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told AFP news agency

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants The Yemeni troops, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have liberated the country’s northern province of al-Jawf from Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Alwaght- Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon.

General Nasrollah Fathian, in charge of coordinating executive operations at the National Headquarters to Fight the Coronavirus, made the remark on Monday, adding, “This hypothesis is being thoroughly investigated and the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological attack has not been ruled out.”

He told a news briefing via video link, “This is being examined from a medical and intelligence point of view. So far, we do not possess compelling evidence that can prove this hypothesis, but will announce any new finding in this regard,” he said.

“There is even speculation that this virus has been created to specifically target the Iranian population given their genetic traits. But for now, these theories are all being examined,” he explained.

Fathian noted that 20 mobile hospitals were available that could be settled swiftly in any place demanded by the Health Ministry.

According to the official, 4,000 of the total 6,000 military hospital beds have already been allocated for the treatment of corona patients, the majority of whom are civilians.

Nationwide, a total of 875 hospitals and 150,000 medical personnel are dealing with the ongoing health crisis, Fathian stated.

Strict hygienic measures are in place in military barracks where there have been no reports of the corona outbreak, he said, adding that most barracks have been evacuated or minimized their operations.

Death toll rises in Iran

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that the number of coronavirus deaths had increased to 1,812 and the total infections to 23,049 during the past 24 hours.

“There have been 127 new deaths and 1,411 new infections since Sunday," he said.

Jahanpour further put the number of patients who have recovered from the viral disease at 8,376.

Army to create 2,000-bed hospital in 48 hours

The Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, said the Army has been tasked to locate and convert a proper facility to a 2000-bed make-shift hospital for coronavirus patients within 48 hours.

Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed out that once accomplished, this project will demonstrate the domestic defense capacity against probable biological warfare.

Army forces have been helping disinfect hospitals, religious places and other urban environments since the start of the outbreak, he said.

32 Army hospitals are already being used to help provide the required services, he said, adding that two large field hospitals have been set up in the cities of Qom and Rasht, which have the largest clusters of corona cases.

The former Navy commander also noted that Army forces have been deployed to 200 locations across the county to detect and prevent suspected ill travelers from entering cities.

Red Crescent: 6,500 Nowruz travelers had symptoms

Acting Chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said 2.8 million cars carrying 8.5 million people exited 19 provinces across Iran in the past few days prior to and during the Persian New Year (March 20).

The government has not enforced travel restrictions or placed cities under lockdown but Iranian people have been strongly advised against taking nonessential road trips during the two-week Nowruz holidays.

Karimi said 6,500 of the travelers showed fever or other symptoms of infection during the health screening process. He did not however elaborate on what course of action was taken to approach the suspected cases.

He said the Red Crescent Society has 2,600 rehab beds at its disposal that can be used for the recovered corona patients in case hospitals run out of beds.

Source: Press TV

