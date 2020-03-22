Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall A senior Russian official blamed Persian Gulf nations for the crisis on the global oil markets, saying Moscow never sought a sharp oil price fall or an end to cooperation with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US to lift its "unjust" sanctions against Iran as international outcry is rising against the bans amid the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country.

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day Chinese officials ease lockdown measures as the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no local cases for third day amid dramatic decline in number of deaths from Coronavirus

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report France reportedly has released an Iranian engineer who was set to be extradited to the United States over accusations of violating sanctions

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home and gatherings of any size were banned in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops At least two dozen Afghan security forces and policemen have been killed and several others are missing in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told AFP news agency

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants The Yemeni troops, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have liberated the country’s northern province of al-Jawf from Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall

Sunday 22 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall

Alwaght- A senior Russian official blamed Persian Gulf nations for the crisis on the global oil markets, saying Moscow never sought a sharp oil price fall or an end to cooperation with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In early March, Russia and OPEC failed to agree how their deal to cut oil production should work: OPEC wanted to deepen the cuts while Moscow proposed extending existing curbs. The disagreement came at a time when global demand was slumping because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices fell from nearly $50 per barrel on March 6 when the deal collapsed to below $27 on Friday, as Saudi Arabia, the top OPEC player, and Russia, the world’s second biggest oil exporter after Riyadh, prepare to open the taps from April 1.

“Russian position was never about triggering an oil prices fall. This is purely our Arab partners initiative,” Andrei Belousov, Russian first deputy prime minister, was quoted as saying by TASS late on Saturday.

“Even oil companies who are obviously interested to maintain their markets, did not have a stance that the deal (OPEC+) should be dissolved.”

Belousov reiterated that Russia was proposing to extend the existing curbs by at least one more quarter and potentially until the end of 2020. “But (our) Arab partners took a different stance,” TASS quoted him as saying.

Igor Sechin, head of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), has always opposed the three-year-long deal, saying it allows non-members such as the United States to increase their market share at expense of whose cutting supply.

“Is there a point to cut further if other producers will increase?”, Sechin was quoted as saying on Friday in his first public comments since the deal fell apart.

Sechin said he believed that global oil prices could return to $60 per barrel by end-2020 if shale oil is forced out of the market. Belousov believes that oil prices will balance at around $35-40 per barrel.

 

