Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 22 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

News

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day Chinese officials ease lockdown measures as the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no local cases for third day amid dramatic decline in number of deaths from Coronavirus

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report France reportedly has released an Iranian engineer who was set to be extradited to the United States over accusations of violating sanctions

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home and gatherings of any size were banned in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops At least two dozen Afghan security forces and policemen have been killed and several others are missing in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told AFP news agency

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants The Yemeni troops, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have liberated the country’s northern province of al-Jawf from Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Iraqi PM-Designate’s Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

Egypt’s El-Sisi Dreaming Of Arab Nationalism Revival

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister

What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Sunday 22 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Related Content

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

“Today, we have no less of enemies but the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation is America," the Leader said in a televised address, Press TV reported.

US officials have refused to lift draconian sanctions which are hampering Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus. They have instead claimed readiness to aid Iranians, with President Donald Trump saying "all they have to do is ask".

Iranian authorities have dismissed the offer as hypocritical, saying it makes no sense when Washington keeps on imposing new sanctions which have made Iran's access to food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies impossible. 

Ayatollah Khamenei called US officials deceitful, saying they were lying as he touched on speculations that the United States has manufactured the extremely contagious disease. 

"Americans have said several times that 'we are ready to help with treatment and medicine; just ask us and we will help'. This is one of the weirdest things which they tell us to ask them," the Leader said.

"Firstly, you have a shortage yourself and this is what American officials say. Secondly, you are accused of producing the virus. I do not know how true this accusation is, but when such an accusation is made, which wise person will ask for your help?" he added.  

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "American officials are mendacious, deceitful, shameless and greedy. They are all kinds of charlatans who speak like charlatans. They are cruel, merciless, and terrorist."

According to the Leader, "part of this virus is said to have been made for Iran by using genetic backgrounds which they have collected from Iranians, which of course is part of their hostility".

Iran is the most-affected country in the Middle East with over 1,500 coronavirus deaths and 20,610 infected people.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on Iranians to follow the instructions of the national headquarters tasked with fighting the coronavirus as he expressed confidence in the country's ability to contain the disease. 

"Our 40-year experience shows that the country has the capacity to deal with problems and challenges at any level," he said. 

The Leader praised the Iranian nation for remaining steadfast in the past decades despite Washington’s ongoing hostility, noting that the nation can overcome enemies through patience, bravery, and wisdom.

“Being patient means not to surrender,” he stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei further urged officials to use the capacities of the country’s younger generation in order to be able to solve the current woes facing the nation. The Leader said, “Today, the country’s youth population is one of our power tools”.

It is crucial for Iran to grow powerful in all areas, particularly in the field of cyberspace, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a recent offer by the US to help Iran rein in the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying, “Americans have several times said that are ready to help us with medicine and treatment. Their offer is strange since they themselves are facing frightening shortages in this regard”.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Ayatollah Khamenie US Evil Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

North Korea Hails Successful Test of Tactical Guided Weapon
Coronavirus Spreads across US, Dozens Killed
Dire Conditions for Syrian Refugees Trapped at Turkey-Greece Border
Six US Counties under Coronavirus Lockdown
North Korea Hails Successful Test of Tactical Guided Weapon

North Korea Hails Successful Test of Tactical Guided Weapon

Munich Streets Deserted as Bavaria Enforces Full Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
British Nurse Bursts into Tears Describing How Coronavirus Panic Buying Left Shelves Empty
New Iraqi Group Threatens Attacks on US Interests in the West Asian Country
Displaced Families in Northern Iraq Receive Emergency Aid ICRC