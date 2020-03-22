US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Alwaght- Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

“Today, we have no less of enemies but the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation is America," the Leader said in a televised address, Press TV reported.

US officials have refused to lift draconian sanctions which are hampering Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus. They have instead claimed readiness to aid Iranians, with President Donald Trump saying "all they have to do is ask".

Iranian authorities have dismissed the offer as hypocritical, saying it makes no sense when Washington keeps on imposing new sanctions which have made Iran's access to food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies impossible.

Ayatollah Khamenei called US officials deceitful, saying they were lying as he touched on speculations that the United States has manufactured the extremely contagious disease.

"Americans have said several times that 'we are ready to help with treatment and medicine; just ask us and we will help'. This is one of the weirdest things which they tell us to ask them," the Leader said.

"Firstly, you have a shortage yourself and this is what American officials say. Secondly, you are accused of producing the virus. I do not know how true this accusation is, but when such an accusation is made, which wise person will ask for your help?" he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "American officials are mendacious, deceitful, shameless and greedy. They are all kinds of charlatans who speak like charlatans. They are cruel, merciless, and terrorist."

According to the Leader, "part of this virus is said to have been made for Iran by using genetic backgrounds which they have collected from Iranians, which of course is part of their hostility".

Iran is the most-affected country in the Middle East with over 1,500 coronavirus deaths and 20,610 infected people.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on Iranians to follow the instructions of the national headquarters tasked with fighting the coronavirus as he expressed confidence in the country's ability to contain the disease.

"Our 40-year experience shows that the country has the capacity to deal with problems and challenges at any level," he said.

The Leader praised the Iranian nation for remaining steadfast in the past decades despite Washington’s ongoing hostility, noting that the nation can overcome enemies through patience, bravery, and wisdom.

“Being patient means not to surrender,” he stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei further urged officials to use the capacities of the country’s younger generation in order to be able to solve the current woes facing the nation. The Leader said, “Today, the country’s youth population is one of our power tools”.

It is crucial for Iran to grow powerful in all areas, particularly in the field of cyberspace, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a recent offer by the US to help Iran rein in the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying, “Americans have several times said that are ready to help us with medicine and treatment. Their offer is strange since they themselves are facing frightening shortages in this regard”.