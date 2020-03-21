Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

News

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Chinese officials ease lockdown measures as the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no local cases for third day amid dramatic decline in number of deaths from Coronavirus

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report France reportedly has released an Iranian engineer who was set to be extradited to the United States over accusations of violating sanctions

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home and gatherings of any size were banned in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops At least two dozen Afghan security forces and policemen have been killed and several others are missing in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told AFP news agency

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants The Yemeni troops, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have liberated the country’s northern province of al-Jawf from Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

France Frees Iranian Engineer Accused of Violating US sanctions: Report

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iraqi PM-Designate’s Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Saturday 21 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Related Content

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Donald Trump reportedly has ignored reports from US intelligence agencies that expressed concerns in January and February about the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Washington Post, citing US intelligence officials, reported on Friday that Trump and members of Congress underestimated the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen. 

The intelligence reports didn’t predict when the virus might reach the US or recommend specific methods that public health officials should take, but they did track the spread of the virus in China and other countries, the newspaper reported.

The reports warned the need for swift measures by the US government to contain it, but Trump continued publicly and privately to play down the threat the virus posed to Americans, the Post said.

Trump has been mistrustful of the US intelligence community, describing it as part of a “deep state” of established bureaucrats that seek to undermine his policies.

“Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” a US official told the newspaper. “The system was blinking red.”

The warnings from US intelligence agencies increased near the end of January and early February and Trump’s advisers struggled to get him to take the virus seriously, multiple officials with knowledge of the issue said.

By early February, senior US officials including Trump’s deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, began calling for a more effective response, but Trump resisted and continued to assure Americans that the coronavirus would never run rampant as it had in other countries, according to people briefed on White House meetings.

“I think it’s going to work out fine,” Trump said on February 19. “I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus.”

But earlier that month, a senior official in the US Department of Health and Human Services delivered a drastically different message to the Senate Intelligence Committee, warning that the virus posed a “serious” threat.

Trump eventually altered his comments after being shown statistical models about the spread of the virus in Asian and European nations and hearing from business leaders last week shaken by a plunge in the stock market, the report said. But by then, the signs were indicating a major outbreak in the United States.

About 60 percent of Americans are now "very" or "somewhat worried" they or a family member will be exposed to the coronavirus, up from 36 percent in February, while confidence in the government’s ability to respond has fallen sharply, a Gallup poll released on Monday showed.

US health experts have sharply rebuked the Trump administration for initially downplaying the crisis and lagging behind in testing efforts.

Sick people across the US say they are being denied the coronavirus test, as American states scramble to slow the spread of COVID-19 and stop hospitals from being overwhelmed with a surge in critically ill patients.

As of Saturday morning, at least 19,624 people across the US have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 241 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, over 275,000 people have now been confirmed with the virus, while nearly 11,400 have died.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Donald Trump Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Dire Conditions for Syrian Refugees Trapped at Turkey-Greece Border
Coronavirus Spreads across US, Dozens Killed
Six US Counties under Coronavirus Lockdown
Russia Send Humanitarian Aids for Hungry People in South Sudan
Dire Conditions for Syrian Refugees Trapped at Turkey-Greece Border

Dire Conditions for Syrian Refugees Trapped at Turkey-Greece Border

British Nurse Bursts into Tears Describing How Coronavirus Panic Buying Left Shelves Empty
New Iraqi Group Threatens Attacks on US Interests in the West Asian Country
Displaced Families in Northern Iraq Receive Emergency Aid ICRC
Is Corona an American Biological Weapon?