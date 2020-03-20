Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 20 March 2020

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

France reportedly has released an Iranian engineer who was set to be extradited to the United States over accusations of violating sanctions

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home and gatherings of any size were banned in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taliban ‘Infiltrators’ Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops At least two dozen Afghan security forces and policemen have been killed and several others are missing in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told AFP news agency

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants The Yemeni troops, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have liberated the country’s northern province of al-Jawf from Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iraqi PM-Designate’s Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah

Iran Urges Europe to Defy US Sanctions as China, Russia Condemn Them

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Assange Extradition Hearing Opens with Scathing Condemnation by Mainstream Media

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

China Reports Zero Cases of Coronavirus outside Hubei

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

Alwaght- All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state were ordered to stay home and gatherings of any size were banned in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only employees of “essential businesses” – grocery stores, pharmacies, utilities, public transit, and other critical services – are permitted to commute and work outside the home under strict new rules, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

Violators will be hit with a fine and face mandatory closure of their business, the governor told reporters.

These provisions will be enforced.

New York state has 7,102 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 4,408 in New York City, as of Friday. Almost 40 people have died.

All non-essential gatherings have also been banned, and social distancing of six feet will be mandated, he continued, though it’s unclear how the latter is to be enforced. Outdoor recreation is permitted only if it involves no contact.

Cuomo urged healthy New Yorkers to limit their use of public transit, and told people over 70 and “vulnerable populations” to avoid it entirely. The elderly and infirm were ordered to stay indoors, only going outside for “solitary exercise” — no visiting other households allowed. The young and healthy were forbidden from interacting with “vulnerable populations.”

The governor referred to the state of suspended animation as “New York state on pause,” adding “We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe.”

New York is expected to run out of medical supplies in three weeks at most, Cuomo said, putting out an official call for ventilators to be sold or loaned to the state and drafting medical students and retired professionals to join the fight against the epidemic.

“The ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II.”

The US has 14,250 diagnosed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, and the disease has killed 205 people.

 

