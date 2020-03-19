Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

Hassan Qashqavi made the remarks in an interview with Spain's La Razon newspaper.

He further said that any banking transaction requires permission from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which blocks foreign firms from engaging in transactions and trade with countries on the US’s sanctions list.

The Iranian official described the bans as an “outright cruelty and a serious violation of humanitarian principles by a bullying and unilateralist power.”

The Americans have taken advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to make the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran more effective, he said.

By using “unfounded and fabricated” news and spreading rumors through their affiliated media empire, including the anti-Iran Persian-language media based abroad, the Americans are working hard to divert the world’s public opinion from their inhumane acts, he said.

‘Countries should not observe US bans’

Similarly, Head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani on Wednesday slammed Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions and bullying, saying most of the European countries are abiding by the bans, which are throwing a wrench in the Islamic Republic’s fight against COVID-19.

The Europeans who claim to be advocates of human rights should be ashamed of their behavior at a time when Iran is grappling with the fast-spreading-virus, he said.

 “The countries that do not cooperate with Iran in the coronavirus issue should be aware that they will be the cause of the spread and the international community should not remain silent on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, called on the international community to take actions against US anti-Iran sanctions.

“Leaders of world states, particularly those in the region, should immediately react to America’s bullying measures and sanctions, which have blocked the Iranian nation’s access to medical supplies,” he said in an article published in Pakistani press on Thursday.

Red Cross urges support for Iran

Meanwhile, a senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross raised alarm at the “massive impact” the virus on Iranians in a tweet on Wednesday.

The #covid19 is having a massive impact on #Iran &its population. In last years, #Iran went through earthquakes, floods and epidemics... Efforts should be stepped-up asap to support their health actors/system dealing yet again with an unprecedented challenge @FCarboniICRC

— Cardon Christian (@CCardonICRC) March 18, 2020

“Efforts should be stepped up asap to support their health actors/system dealing yet again with an unprecedented challenge,” said Cardon Christian, the deputy regional director for the committee’s Near and Middle East office.

WHO presses US to ease Iran bans

Separately, the Lebanese al-Mayadeen television channel quoted Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying that Washington has agreed to remove part of sanctions against Iran.

The WHO’s chief said that he had stressed Iran’s need for protection against the coronavirus during a Tuesday phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The US has agreed to suspend certain parts of the bans, particularly in the banking sector, during the global emergency situation, he said.

Meanwhile, Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, said that the organization would constantly continue its cooperation with Iran.

He further called on the world nations to refrain from politicizing the crisis.

Iranian officials say the continued imposition of sanctions on Iran is contrary to the spirit of humanitarianism.

Hundreds of thousands of trained foot soldiers, volunteers, public health workers and specialists have been dispatched to affected regions up and down the country to identify people with this new infectious disease.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the US to lift the sanctions it has illegally re-imposed on humanitarian supplies to Iran.

The US claims it does not get in the way of food and medicine exports to Iran, but Tehran says Washington has been creating problems for a Swiss humanitarian channel launched to enable the transfer of commodities to Iran.

The virus first emerged in China and later reached other countries across the continents, prompting the World Health Organization to declare the disease as a pandemic.

Over the past weeks, calls have been growing on the world stage for the US to lift its illegal sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many governments say the sanctions regime had severely affected Iran’s healthcare system at a time when all countries need to join forces against the pandemic.

 

