  Thursday 19 March 2020

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

China’s National Health Commission announced that there had been no new infections in the country’s central city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The commission, however, said the number of cases imported from abroad had surged by a record 34, mainly from Spain and Britain.

The number of new deaths from the pathogen across the vast Asian country was down to single digits, with just eight reported, bringing the total death toll to 3,245.

Data released by the commission also showed that 23 new suspected cases had been reported, with the total number of infections standing at 80,928. A total of 70,420 patients have recovered.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan late last year. It has been practically contained in China but is spreading rapidly around the globe.

South Korea reports rebound in new cases

South Korea on Thursday reported a jump in new coronavirus cases, reversing days of a lowering pace in new infections, after a new outbreak emerged in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, southeast of Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there had been a total 152 new confirmed cases, taking the national tally to 8,565. Ninety seven of the new cases were from Daegu, including 74 patients at a nursing home.

South Korea had recorded fewer than 100 new infections for four consecutive days until Wednesday.

As part of measures to stem the pandemic, South Korean authorities have begun to tighten border controls for all arrivals from overseas, with incoming passengers undergoing body temperature checks and completing health surveys on arrival at the Incheon International Airport.

Italy records biggest single-day jump in deaths

Italy, the worst-hit by the coronavirus in Europe, on Wednesday reported nearly 500 new deaths from the contagion, the highest one-day official toll of any country throughout the world since the first case was detected in China.

Head of the Italian Civil Protection Service Angelo Borrelli announced 475 new deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China.

The country of 60 million has so far recorded 34.2 percent of all the deaths officially attributed to the coronavirus across the globe.

 

EU decides to fully close borders to contain coronavirus outbreak

The European Union (EU) announces plans to enact the full closure of borders across the 27-member bloc as part of efforts to contain the now-global coronavirus outbreak.

The European Union has been ramping up its efforts to coordinate the fight against the virus across all its 27 member states as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday that Europe was now the “epicenter” of the global coronavirus pandemic and was reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

Australia closes borders, calls on people to stop hoarding

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday that his country was closing its borders to foreigners as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

With the majority of the cases coming from overseas, Morrison said all non-residents would be barred from entering the country from 9 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Friday.

Australia has recorded around 600 coronavirus infections and six deaths.

The Australian premier also warned people to “stop hoarding,” as shoppers across the country emptied supermarket shelves amid rising panic over the rapid spread of the pathogen.

 

Australia supermarket shelves empty again due to virus panic

Australian shoppers flocked to supermarkets across Sydney to stock up on supplies as the spread of coronavirus sparked more panic-buying.

Videos showed people storming grocery stores and fighting over foodstuffs and other essentials such as toilet paper.

“Stop it. It’s not sensible, it’s not helpful and I’ve got to say, it’s been one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in Australian behavior in response to this crisis. That is not who we are as a people,” Morrison said.

Some large supermarkets in the major Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney have sold out fruits, vegetables, meat, and rice as fears of a lengthy epidemic rise in the country.

WHO calls coronavirus ‘enemy against humanity’

In a related development on Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called the deadly virus an “enemy against humanity” as the number of infections from the pandemic soared past 200,000 across the world.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 8,000 lives globally since the virus first emerged in China in December last year.

“This coronavirus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news conference, stressing the need for world countries to “come together as one against a common enemy: an enemy against humanity.”

 This handout picture made available by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (C) during a virtual press conference on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) virus at the WHO headquaters in Geneva on March 16, 2020. (Photo via AFP)

Tedros called on the international community to adopt physical distancing measures, including canceling sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings, to slow down transmissions.

The WHO chief underlined that the only way for countries to suppress and control the coronavirus pandemic was to “isolate, test, treat, and trace.”

Tedros also called on all countries to implement “comprehensive strategies” to slow down the virus transmission and flattening the pandemic’s curve.

Russia reports first death

Moreover, Russian health officials announced on Thursday the first fatality in the country as a result of infection from the now-global pandemic.

The patient — an elderly woman hospitalized in Moscow — had been diagnosed with several other conditions, including diabetes and heart problems.

The health department said in a statement that the 79-year-old died of pneumonia while being treated in an intensive care unit.

 Russia has reported 147 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official figures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that the coronavirus situation is "generally under control" in the country, and the government has promised to step up testing.

