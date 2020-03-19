Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Iran is the only country in the world that cannot import medicine and medical equipment because of America’s “cruel and inhumane” sanctions, which are hindering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Spain said on Wednesday.

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in its epicenter China in January 2019, the country reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic Crude prices fell for a third session on Wednesday, hitting a 17-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and fears that containment measures could trigger a global recession.

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the United States’ recent airstrikes against multiple targets in the Arab country.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Thursday 19 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Alwaght- The mid-March reminds the Bahrainis of the bitter memory of occupation of their country by the Saudi and Emirati forces when in 2011 an uprising swept through the small Arab emirate as a broader wave of revolutions hit the Arab world.

In such days in 2011, a thick column of armored vehicles carrying Saudi and Emirati troops crossed the Saudi borders into Bahrain under the name of Peninsula Shield Forces to back the Al Khalifa regime’s crackdown against the popular uprising. Thousands of foreign forces seized the important sites in the capital Manama as well as major streets there. Within a short time, they generated an atmosphere of horror among the protesting citizens as they imposed a curfew.

Saudi Arabia sent 1,200 and the UAE sent 800 troops to Bahrain at the behest of allied Bahrain rulers. 

Under Saudi-Emirati military intervention and on the strength of the Western diplomatic cover, not only the Bahraini regime did not treat discrimination, injustice, and royal corruption but it strengthened its iron fist policy, torturing and killing hundreds and jailing thousands of activists and protesters after unjust trials. Meanwhile, the government stripped of their nationality and expelled from the country some figures, mainly religious leaders, as it feared the consequences of their jailing and execution. 

Now, on the 9th anniversary of the occupation, a number of Bahraini rights activists launched a campaign dubbed “our country is against occupation”, calling on the Bahrainis to join. Manama Post newspaper reported that a number of them have arranged a sit-in outside the Saudi embassy in Berlin calling for self-determination and the exit of occupying forces from Bahrain. 

The participants condemned the human rights abuses and the repression of the pro-democracy activism in the small nation by the PS forces. The sit-inners held posters bearing witnesses to the PS crimes including the posters of the victims, like “Martyr Ahmad Farhan” and also the demolition of the Shiite mosques and other holy sites. The protestors called on the Saudi leaders to end political and military intervention in Bahrain and immediately pull their forces out of Bahrain. 

Bahrain, divisive point in Peninsula Shield 

In its foundation charter of 1981, the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council referred to no military cooperation of the member states. However, in 1984, the leaders approved the foundation of a military wing for their political body, naming it Peninsula Shield Forces. Its main duty was to give a collective response to military aggression against the member states. 

The PS, which has its command center in Saudi Arabia, started its mission with about 4,000 troops. But as many experts suggest, it has failed so far to do its mission. Christopher Davidson, a Reader in Middle East Politics and a Fellow at Durham University in Britain, says that the force after 40 years failed to do its mission of creating deterrence in the face of common threats to its member states due to internal differences. Its decline to protect Kuwait in 1991 against Iraq’s Saddam Hussein invasion bears witness to this inefficiency. The failure of the force is so resounding that in 2007 the Arab League debated its dissolution. 

Four years later, when Arab uprising waves swept through the Arab countries as part of a larger Muslim awakening wave, some of the conservative Arab regimes in the Persian Gulf region decided that they need to broaden their definition of security threats to prevent the spread of the popular uprisings against their rule. The decision also helped them end the crisis of meaning and competence surrounding the existence of the force. As a result, the force was deployed to Bahrain to quell the peaceful protests in the first place after the redefinition of the mission. 

Such a definition of the PS mission soon caused division among the member states. Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar refused to send forces to Bahrain's mission. The difference over the mission remains standing to date. 

When in December 2019, the Kuwaiti government named Ghadir Assiri as the minister of social affairs to the parliament for a vote of confidence, the decision caused a dispute between Kuwait and Bahrain and that is because the Kuwaiti politician had taken tough stances against the deployment of PS forces to Bahrain to help Al Khalifa rulers put down the demonstrations. For the Saudi and Bahraini officials, the appointment was the disregard of the justification behind the PS forces’ presence in Bahrain. 

Protests as fire under the ashes and baseless justifications for PS stay in Bahrain 

Whenever facing the international condemnation for its occupying presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia brings to surface the Bahraini regime's invitation of the PS forces to help it contain the “home security threats” as the justification for its forces' stay in the small country. Simultaneously, Saudi and Bahraini officials insist that the Arab forces are not meddling in the home developments of Bahrain. In March 2011, PS commander claimed that their main mission is to protect strategic and military infrastructures of Bahrain against any foreign intervention and also guard the country’s borders. 

Now 9 years after the deployment of the Arab forces, the Bahrain public argue that the presence of the Saudi and Emirati forces, while there is no foreign threat for the country’s borders and the rule, is itself posing the biggest threat to the country. The dominant concern among the Bahrainis is now that Saudi Arabia seeks to in the long run and when the opportunity is ripe annex the country to its territory. The Shiites, who account for 70 percent of the population, can take the power in case of the democratic political process. Riyadh is seriously worried about this outlook. So, if Bahrain is annexed to Saudi Arabia, Saudi and Bahraini Shiites together will be a minority in Saudi Arabia and suffer under the repressive Wahhabi domination. 

The West gives its green light to the continuation of the Arab presence. In fact, the continued PS presence indicates that the Western countries are concerned about the fire under the ashes of the revolution in Bahrain.

Bahrain Uprising Saudi Arabia Occupation Protests

