  Wednesday 18 March 2020

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown Death toll from new coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 2,500 with a total 31,506 confirmed cases.

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran despite international calls for their removal amid coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners Afghanistan’s government has postponed releasing Taliban militants from Prisons, a move that might plunge an already shaky peace process between Kabul and the militant group into deeper crisis.

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes Iraq’s army has called for immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops, including Americans, from the Arab country, following airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Wednesday 18 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study
The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health, attempted to mimic the virus deposited from an infected person onto everyday surfaces in a household or hospital setting, such as through coughing or touching objects.

They used a device to dispense an aerosol that duplicated the microscopic droplets created in a cough or a sneeze.

The scientists then investigated how long the virus remained infectious on these surfaces, according to the study that appeared online in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday — a day in which US COVID-19 cases surged past 5,200 and deaths approached 100.

The tests show that when the virus is carried by the droplets released when someone coughs or sneezes, it remains viable, or able to still infect people, in aerosols for at least three hours.

On plastic and stainless steel, viable virus could be detected after three days. On cardboard, the virus was not viable after 24 hours. On copper, it took 4 hours for the virus to become inactivated.

In terms of half-life, the research team found that it takes about 66 minutes for half the virus particles to lose function if they are in an aerosol droplet.

That means that after another hour and six minutes, three quarters of the virus particles will be essentially inactivated but 25% will still be viable.

The amount of viable virus at the end of the third hour will be down to 12.5%, according to the research led by Neeltje van Doremalen of the NIAID’s Montana facility at Rocky Mountain Laboratories.

On stainless steel, it takes 5 hours 38 minutes for half of the virus particles to become inactive. On plastic, the half-life is 6 hours 49 minutes, researchers found.

On cardboard, the half-life was about three and a half hours, but the researchers said there was a lot of variability in those results “so we advise caution” interpreting that number.

The shortest survival time was on copper, where half the virus became inactivated within 46 minutes.

Source: Reuters 

 

 

Tags :

