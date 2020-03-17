Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners Afghanistan’s government has postponed releasing Taliban militants from Prisons, a move that might plunge an already shaky peace process between Kabul and the militant group into deeper crisis.

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes Iraq’s army has called for immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops, including Americans, from the Arab country, following airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Two weeks ago, keeping at a distance from other Americans was merely a suggestion. Now, after US coronavirus cases jumped by more than 3,000 over six days, at least a dozen city and state leaders have turned those suggestions into orders.

"The new public health order that we're announcing will require San Franciscans to remain at home with exceptions only for essential outings," she said. "These measures will be disruptive to daily life, but there is no need to panic."

It's the largest city to impose an in-home curfew or other stay-home order in the US so far. Similar orders will apply in several San Francisco Bay Area counties until April 7, she said, although she added that the date could change depending on the advice of health officials.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, gas stations and essential government services will remain open, as will restaurants, but only for takeout and delivery orders, Breed said. Bars and gyms will close. "Your garbage will be picked up," she said.

Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs.

Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open.

Failure to comply will be a misdemeanor, Police Chief Bill Scott said, but he and other officials said they're hoping for voluntary compliance.

It appeared to be the most extreme measure taken nationwide in response to the pandemic, echoing similar steps taken in several European and Asian cities.

"The virus is here in San Francisco. We must practice social distancing to slow it down," Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city's Public Health Department, said at the news conference.

"Every hour counts," he said.

On Monday, there were 3,349 cases of coronavirus in the US. That number jumped by more than 1,100 in about 24 hours, reaching 4,466. The number of deaths climbed by more than 20 in that time frame and reached 87.

