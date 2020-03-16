What’s Hindering Israeli Coalition Government?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 17 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced.

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman reportedly has kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz, amid a crackdown on critical voices.

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts Turkish government has arrested 19 people over “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets Two hotspots of the novel coronavirus in Asia, China and South Korea, have reported declines in new infections, while European countries are struggling with growing.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey to halt an escalation of violence in the Arab country’s Idlib province, Moscow Said.

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet Israeli regime’s president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners Afghanistan’s government has postponed releasing Taliban militants from Prisons, a move that might plunge an already shaky peace process between Kabul and the militant group into deeper crisis.

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes Iraq’s army has called for immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops, including Americans, from the Arab country, following airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Egypt’s El-Sisi Dreaming Of Arab Nationalism Revival

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Violating Truce: Russia

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts

What’s Hindering Israeli Coalition Government?

Asia Coronavirus Hotspots See Decline, Europe Infections Skyrockets

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

Iran Urges Europe to Defy US Sanctions as China, Russia Condemn Them

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic

Where Is Afghanistan Going After Two Rivals Took Presidential Oath?

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Whys Is Erdogan-Putin Idlib Agreement Doomed To Collapse?

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Paper

What’s Hindering Israeli Coalition Government?

Tuesday 17 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Hindering Israeli Coalition Government?

Related Content

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency

Gantz’s Anti-Gaza Threat: Strategy Or Tactic For Political Gains?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The battle of the two key rivals for the Israeli prime minister post in the third round ended without an outright winner, making the unprecedented crisis to prevail in the Israeli politics. 

There is yet no realistic outlook for either side of the contest to form a majority government independently. Despite the fact that the right-wing Likud party of Benjamin Netanyahu won 58 out of 129 seats in the recent elections, it is short of 3 seats for a majority in the parliament that allows it to form a cabinet without the need for a partnership deal with any other party. 

Hopes and fears of cabinet formation: Netanyahu, Gantz or neither? 

To break the impasse as the last chance to form a right-wing government, Netanyahu hopes to take part of the opposite side’s vote after a recent division inside the centrist Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz over the coalition with the United Arab List (UAL) as the third winner of March 2 general election. 

Two members of the Blue and White have come against the idea that their alliance should coalesce with the UAL in the road to new government formation, giving Netanyahu rejuvenated hope about the shattering of the alliance. 

In a move deepening the inter-Blue and White division, Minister of Migration and Absorption Yoav Galant accused the former chief of general staff of secretly struggling to replace Gantz as Blue and Write leader as he is unhappy with the Gantz efforts to allay with the UAL. On Sunday, representatives from the eight parties with seats in the Knesset met with President Reuven Rivlin and talked with him about who they endorse as PM. As a result, Gantz was given the mandate to form a government. 

But is the 2020 Israeli regime ready to accept the real participation of Arabs in the highest level of power? In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin relied on Arab support to form the government. Will the history repeat itself now? With regard to the realities of Israeli society, we can hardly give yes to them.  

Over the past two decades, Israeli society has seen major changes. Until the late 20th century, a majority of the Zionists living in the occupied Palestinian territories were secular as they mainly migrated from Eastern Europe and regions under communist Soviet rule. At the time, leftist parties had a strong presence in the elections. The experience of the Rabin government took place in this period. But now everything has changed, with racist and rightist politics bolstering powerfully. A Washington Post investigation reveals that the Israeli education system is dominated by the hardline Zionists. Racist attacks on Arab citizens have been growing over the past years. A report published in 2019 by Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research affiliated with Israel Democracy Institute said that 50 percent of the Israelis are opposed to Arab parties’ entry to the politics. 

The opposition is so strong that even Gantz who claims to be a moderate leader in Israeli politics in public comments on the coalition with the UAL said that this “is not the government we wanted” because to persuade out opponents we have to now coalesce with the Arabs. 

However, it is not yet clear if the hardline party of former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman will join the government formation efforts.  

Considering this situation, Gantz has no way but arranging a way out of this crisis by attracting the endorsement of the UAL with 15 seats, Lieberman-led Yisrael Beiteinu with 7 seats, as well as Labor-Gesher-Meretz coalition, to beat Netanyahu. 

But how could this “magic arrangement” take place with Lieberman and UAL in stark contrast? Perhaps the solution should be found in the comments of Yair Lapid, the leader of Yesh Atid, a partner to White and Blue alliance and the replacement candidate of it. He said recently that the UAL representatives should just give the Gantzs-presented government their votes of confidence and then have no role in the government. This means that the Arab list will be incorporated in a sham coalition to defeat Netanyahu, without any share in the upcoming government, despite their 15 seats. This is something the Arab minority would likely not approve of. 

The UAL, comprised of 4 Arab parties, in the twentieth Knesset election showed that it does not intend to stay silent on the day’s important matters or panic from the Israeli reactions. The Arab coalition openly condemned the Arab League blacklisting of Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist group and also rejected to take part in former President Shimon Peres funeral. 

The remarks by Lapid may signal that a government is out of sight at least in the near future. Now Tel Aviv should see a Netanyahu-Gantz deal after nearly a year of the political deadlock or it should prepare for a new general election. 

Backgrounds for and challenges ahead of Netanyahu-Gantz government 

After three parliamentary elections and the ensuing frustration as a result of failure to form a government, the Israeli society is not deeply discontented. Still, the eyes are now on the rays of hope recently appeared as Netanyahu and Gantz seem to be poised to form a unity government after serious Coronavirus outbreak across the occupied territories. 

On Thursday, Gantz held a consultation session with his party’s senior members to discuss the formation of a unity government in association with Netanyahu to firmly counter Coronavirus as it spreads fast across the Israeli regime. At least 344 Israelis have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, thousands have been placed in isolation. 

Earlier on Thursday, as new health and medical measures were introduced by the health authorities, Netanyahu called for limited-time, “unconditional” emergency government. 

“I call for the formation now, even this evening, of a national emergency government. It will be an emergency government for a limited period. Together we will fight to save the lives of citizens,” he added, saying that politics should be put aside. 

He said that they should counter the crisis with mutual trust. He in another statement claimed that he personally invited Gantz for talks on government formation. 

The two leaders insist that they can form a unity government in the middle of a political battleground that has so far brought the Israelis to the vote three times within a single year. They met on Thursday and Gantz in a statement said that he suggested to his rival immediate meetings of the two sides’ negotiation teams. 

But can really the Corona crisis miraculously knock down the political crisis as fast as it does with its human victims? 

Before the third election was held in March, President Rivlin had several times pressed both sides of the competition to strike a deal on a new government to steer clear of a third general election in a year. Gantz rejected the push as he hoped that the Netanyahu trial because of his and his wife's corruption and also the end of his judicial immunity will hit hard his popularity and thus the votes will go to Blue and White in a new election and the alliance can form a cabinet without Likud. 

Even now Gantz does not seem to be interested to form a coalition government. Netanyahu’s indictment was officially handed to the court in late January and he is expected to stand trial on March 17. His trial may take years to conclude in a verdict. Gantz knows well that currently the safest place for Netanyahu to gain immunity against the legal prosecution is the PM office. So, any agreement can save his life fountain for his political future. 

From another aspect, the coalition government suggestion in addition to prolonging the government formation process will allow Netanyahu to deepen the division among UAL, Lieberman, and Gantz. Netanyahu also made the emergency cabinet suggestion amid Coronavirus crisis to paint himself a champion of responsibility in the Israeli politics as the Israeli citizens expect the authorities to take measures to control the epidemic and put aside their political differences. Should the suggestion be rejected by Gantz, the Blue and White leader should deal with negative consequences as it will provide Netanyahu with propaganda material. 

So, despite reluctance to form a government with Netanyahu, Gantz said that the White and Blue welcomes common battle against the spread of Coronavirus. “As we have so far done, we will do more then. We responsibly discuss the formation of a national emergency government,” he was quoted as saying. 

All in all, Netanyahu has concluded that Gantz rejects a coalition government. So, the only paths are either stepping down of Netanyahu as the obstacle ahead of Likud-Yisrael Beiteinu unity or dissolving the Knesset and announcing a new snap election, which means sinking in even more intricate political deadlock.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Gantz Government Netanyahu Impasse

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Russia Send Humanitarian Aids for Hungry People in South Sudan
Nigeria Gas Blast Kills 15, Destroys Several Buildings
New Coronavirus Pandemic in New York
Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Russia Send Humanitarian Aids for Hungry People in South Sudan

Russia Send Humanitarian Aids for Hungry People in South Sudan

Is Corona an American Biological Weapon?
Massive Line outside Casco California Store amid Coronavirus Panic
Footage Shows Aftermath of US Airstrike on Airport Building in Karbala, Iraq
Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases