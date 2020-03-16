Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees

The UK’s shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners Afghanistan’s government has postponed releasing Taliban militants from Prisons, a move that might plunge an already shaky peace process between Kabul and the militant group into deeper crisis.

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes Iraq’s army has called for immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops, including Americans, from the Arab country, following airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah Afghanistan summoned the United Nations (UN) special representative for Afghanistan to protest his meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, a former official and a rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’

Babacan-Gul-Davutoglu Trio Forming To Knock Out Erdogan

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

Why US Appease Taliban?

Whys Is Erdogan-Putin Idlib Agreement Doomed To Collapse?

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees

Monday 16 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The UK's shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the “risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention” .

The shadow immigration minister, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, is of the view that detainees should be released and monitored using bail conditions and electronic tagging rather than being confined in detention centers, where there is a high risk of transmission due to the cramped conditions.

“We already know prisons of all kinds are a very high-risk area for transmission with people kept in close proximity,” she added.

“The Home Office has suggested that nobody in immigration detention centers has caught the disease yet, but how can they know that given the wider absence of community testing and the asymptomatic nature of the disease? We need urgent clarity on this.”

Ribeiro-Addy said many of those presently detained will be freed very soon once they prove their right to citizenship, adding, “It’s completely unfair to put them at heightened risk in this way."

The shadow immigration minister, Bell Ribeiro-Addy

“As the government draws up its emergency plans for prisons, they must do the right thing and put human life before their commitment to arbitrary net migration targets.”

The letter was signed by Bail For Immigration Detainees, Medical Justice, Detention Action, Right To Remain, Immigration Law Practitioners Association, Women for Refugee Women, Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, Liberty, Migrants Organise and Medact.

Britain is hoping to prevent incidents such as the prison riots linked to coronavirus quarantine measures in Italy, which resulted in the deaths of several inmates, from occurring at home.

Seven immigration removal centers across Britain, which are mostly run by private outsourcing firms, may hold as many as 2000 detainees at any point in time.

Two detainees at the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Center, near Heathrow Airport, originally from Iraq and Nigeria, tested negative but said at least seven others had been quarantined and tested.

The men revealed that the wardens moved freely between the quarantined area and other parts of the center, and that their cellmates were not isolated.

One of the men said, “My illness began with coughing and a high temperature, I felt pain in my whole body. I went to healthcare and told them I was feeling ill. Initially they did not put me in isolation and just told me to drink water. I was tested for coronavirus but had to wait five days for the results. I was very worried during that time. I don’t think detention centers are ready to tackle an outbreak of coronavirus.”

Bella Sankey, the director of Detention Action, said, “We are gravely concerned that government’s coronavirus plan makes no mention of detention and deportation.

“The government must prepare to release everyone being detained. Mass detention without adequate healthcare is a risk to public health and detention is only lawful if there is a prospect of imminent removal.

“While detainees are being tested for a deadly virus of pandemic proportions, deportations should be suspended.”

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Britain Coronavirus Refugees

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New Coronavirus Pandemic in New York
Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Italy, France, UK, Germany Grappling with Coronavirus
Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns
New Coronavirus Pandemic in New York

New Coronavirus Pandemic in New York

Footage Shows Aftermath of US Airstrike on Airport Building in Karbala, Iraq
Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad during Parade
Syria Army Discovers Tunnels Used by Militants in Idlib