Egypt’s El-Sisi Dreaming Of Arab Nationalism Revival

  Monday 16 March 2020

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region's PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What's Driven Israeli Security Officials' Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

Netanyahu's Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet

Netanyahu's Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet

Israeli regime's president has chosen centrist retired army general Benny Gantzto form a cabinet, setting in motion a swing that could result in the political downfall of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain's King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia King Felipe VI of Spain has distanced himself from his father Juan Carlos, who has been hit by allegations of financial irregularity.

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees The UK's shadow immigration minister has urged the government to release people held in immigration removal centers following the publication of an open letter by 10 human rights organizations warned of the "risk of an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in immigration detention" .

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites Oil fell on Monday as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while a price war between top producers added to a growing supply glut.

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms Iran has screened more than 10 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as, the country's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown Saudi regime has arrested 298 public officials in its so-called anti-corruption crackdown amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi throne.

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus US President Donald Trump's for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners Afghanistan's government has postponed releasing Taliban militants from Prisons, a move that might plunge an already shaky peace process between Kabul and the militant group into deeper crisis.

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes Iraq's army has called for immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops, including Americans, from the Arab country, following airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah Afghanistan summoned the United Nations (UN) special representative for Afghanistan to protest his meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, a former official and a rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country's armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran's Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi's Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Oil Slumps Again as Coronavirus Hits Demand, Price War Bites

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms

Netanyahu’s Rival Gantz Told to form Cabinet

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s El-Sisi Dreaming Of Arab Nationalism Revival

Shadow Immigration Secretary Urges Releasing Immigration Detainees

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Where Is Afghanistan Going After Two Rivals Took Presidential Oath?

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran

US Openly Admits Its Goal in Syria Is to Make It ’Difficult’ for Moscow, Damascus to Defeat Terrorists

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Egypt's El-Sisi Dreaming Of Arab Nationalism Revival

Monday 16 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Egypt's El-Sisi Dreaming Of Arab Nationalism Revival
Alwaght- Last week, the head of the Egyptian intelligence agency Abbas Kamel secretly visited Syria and talked with senior Syrian officials. The visit was significant as it signaled bigger Cairo support for Damascus and it happens as the Syrian war against foreign-backed terrorism is reaching its final stages and simultaneously the Arab world is undergoing changes and embracing a new regional order and balance amid regional rivalry and even political transformation in some Arab countries.

Political and security stability; el-Sisi’s top goal 

The government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who assumed the power in 2014, beside efforts to improve the largely failing post-uprising home economy using austerity measures and borrowing from the international creditors focused on political and security stability as an essential aim. Security and stability are the two keywords of President el-Sisi in many of his speeches. This shows that the Egyptian leader is much obsessed with security and political stability of the country. 

Since the 2011 uprising that toppled the long-serving Hosni Mubarak, terrorism expanded in Egypt and mainly in the Sinai Peninsula, causing huge problems for the Egyptian security. The government responded to them with several military campaigns, so far improving the security conditions in the affected regions. 

In addition to terrorism, the Egyptian government has problems with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policies and the support he offers to the Muslim Brotherhood, labeled terrorist by the Egyptian government. An Islamist movement with reformatory agenda, the Muslim Brotherhood spreads across the Arab world and has the backing of Turkey and Qatar. 

Egypt, with lowest level relations with Turkey since the dismissal of Turkish-favored, Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated President Mohamad Morsi in 2013, now has picked confrontation with Turkey in the war-ravaged Libya, a neighbor whose unstable security definitely influences the Egyptian national security. The confrontation between the two sides now is at the level of providing military support to the warring sides. Egypt now more than any other time feels danger from Turkey, an actor that increasingly plays close to the Egyptian gates. 

Cairo seeks further closeness with some Arab countries like Syria to set up alliances with them as part of a broader strategy to more seriously counter Turkey for the good of the Egyptian national interests. This policy was adopted since the beginning by el-Sisi who took an approach to the Syrian crisis and government different from that of Morsi, though this approach resulted in some cleavage in the el-Sisi policy with his key regional ally Saudi Arabia. 

Reviving Arabism; el-Sisi’s key foreign policy point 

Even though Egypt is an ethnically united country, its geopolitical position and Arabic language over its history put it in a difficult way of defining its dominant identity. Over various periods, the ruling governments unveiled new definitions of their country’s identities. For example, the Egyptian identity under Gamal Abdel Nasser was way different from that under Hosni Mubarak. 

Past experiences prove that whenever Cairo adopted Arab nationalist policies and took decisions within the circle of these policies, it gave itself a bigger chance of taking the initiatives and won more support and leadership among the other Arab governments and the public. 

After the 2011 uprising, the government institution in Egypt was undermined and as a result of severe economic troubles, the country went in relative isolation, forcing Cairo to perforce focus only on dealing with economic and security challenges. This situation has changed now as el-Sisi administration managed to relatively improve the situation and achieve its set goals. Now, el-Sisi is mutely defining and unveiling a new economic-security strategy in his foreign policy. In the foreign policy, Egypt moves to Arab cooperation and in the economy it moves to African partnership. Also, Egypt sought Germany and Russia investments as it presided over the African Union. Arranging Africa-Germany economic summit and also the Africa-Russia summit is part of this strategy. 

The root cause of Egypt’s economic shift towards Africa is the awareness of the Saudi and Emirati volatility of support to Cairo under regional developments. At the same time, the Egyptian government has tried to take the initiative in the future and decrease the effectiveness of the pressure tools adopted by the Persian Gulf Arab states used against Egypt under various conditions. 

Under the new approach, the Egyptian leader presses toward Arabism with a wider open hand. Now it is attempting to form an Arab alliance against Turkey. Syria, as a Frontline in the combat against the Turkish regional policy, has been the first Egyptian choice for this alliance. 

The alliance seems to have a third angle which is Algeria. This can be understood from recent remarks by the Algerian President Abdel Majid Tabun. During the last week's visit of the Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit to Algeria, the Algerian president told him that he wanted the next Arab League summit to be different. He warned that if the Syrian seat at the summit remains empty, Algeria as the current president of the Arab bloc and the host would not hold the summit. 

According to the Rai Al-Yaum newspaper, the delay of the Arab League leaders-level summit was not really because of Coronavirus outbreak but to give chance to efforts seeking the return of Syria to the Arab bloc and thus remove this black mark from the common Arab record. 

Diversification of military partners by signing arms deals with Russia beside the US and defining an economic outlook based on cooperation with Africa are part of the new Egyptian strategy. This is mainly aimed at talking pressure instruments off Riyadh's hands and taking the initiative in the Arab world. This policy is ushered in by efforts to form an Arab coalition to take on Turkey as a serious threat to the Egyptian political and security interests.

 

Egypt El-Sisi. Arab Nationalism Syria Strategy

