Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency

Alwaght- The bribery and corruption trial of Israeli Regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, which was due to start on Tuesday, has been delayed until at least May 24 allegedly due to a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

As Israeli regime battles the spread of Covid-19 by shutting down public venues and planning Big-Brother-style surveillance of infected individuals, Netanyahu’s handpicked justice minister, Amir Ohana, announced a state of emergency for the country's courts. With all but a few sessions banned, one particular case has been put on hold.

Israeli regime currently has 200 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the country’s Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit approved the use of Israeli state surveillance technology to track patients' cell phones at the request of Netanyahu. Other measures to curb the spread include imposing air traffic restrictions and demanding that foreigners arriving in the country self-quarantine.