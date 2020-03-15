Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump's for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms. There are at least 3,000 cases across the country. Some 60 people have died, with most of the deaths in Washington state.

On Saturday, the president said he had taken the test the night before after being questioned about it during a Rose Garden address early on Friday.

He came under pressure to take the test following a meeting with a Brazilian delegation last week, at least one member of which has since tested positive.

On Saturday evening, Conley said in a memo, “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free.”

Trump shook hands with multiple officials at his Rose Garden news conference on Friday. The president has continued to appear at large gatherings, though he tweeted Saturday morning that Americans should be practicing “SOCIAL DISTANCING!”

When asked why he continues to shake hands contrary to guidelines set by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he said, “It almost becomes a habit.”

“People come up to me, they shake hands, they put their hand out, it’s sort of a natural reflex,” he told reporters. “We’re all getting out of it. All of us have that problem.” He added: “Shaking hands is not a great thing to be doing right now, I agree.”

The 73-year-old president, due to his age, is considered to at higher risk of complications from the disease, which has so far resulted in the deaths of 60 people in the US.

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency over the virus, freeing up additional resources and federal funding of about $50 billion to fight the disease.

American Airlines Inc said Saturday it plans to cut 75% of its international flights through May 6 and ground nearly all its widebody fleet, as airlines respond to the global collapse in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.