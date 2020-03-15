Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump’s for the coronavirus has come back negative, White House physician Sean Conley confirms.

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners Afghanistan’s government has postponed releasing Taliban militants from Prisons, a move that might plunge an already shaky peace process between Kabul and the militant group into deeper crisis.

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes Iraq’s army has called for immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops, including Americans, from the Arab country, following airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah Afghanistan summoned the United Nations (UN) special representative for Afghanistan to protest his meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, a former official and a rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted on Wednesday Greek authorities for resorting to violence in preventing thousands of refugees from crossing the Turkish border into Greece.

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’ Britain’s Prince Harry has blasted US President during a hoax call from pranksters, saying Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" and is one of the "sick people" running the world.

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President The US has offered to provide Turkey with the Patriot missile system if Ankara refuses to operationalize the advanced S-400 defense system that it has bought from Russia, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said on Tuesday.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Oil Prices Plunges 30% over Saudi-Russia Price War, Coronavirus Fears

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

US Openly Admits Its Goal in Syria Is to Make It ’Difficult’ for Moscow, Damascus to Defeat Terrorists

Why US Appease Taliban?

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Turkish-Backed Militant Attack in Syria’s Idlib Doomed to Fail – Why Launch It?

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Sunday 15 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Spain Goes under Partial Lockdown amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Spanish government plans to impose partial lockdown on the country as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Spain is Europe’s second worst-affected country by the disease after Italy, with more than 6,200 cases and 193 deaths.

Effective immediately, all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food, medicines, go to work or to the hospital or for emergencies, Reuters reported.

Bars, restaurants, and shops selling anything but food and other staples must shut down. All leisure and sports activities also have to close, including cinemas, theaters, swimming pools or football grounds.

 “We will (eventually) return to the routine of our jobs and again visit our friends and loved ones,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a nationally televised address.

“Until that time comes, let’s not waste energies that are essential now. Let’s not lose our way,” he said, urging all to stay home.

Shortly after the announcement, the government said Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Schools are shut across Spain and a first package of economic steps was announced on Thursday.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Spain Lockdown Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Italy, France, UK, Germany Grappling with Coronavirus
Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns
Desperate Syrian Refugees Trapped at Greece-Turkey Border
Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad during Parade
Syria Army Discovers Tunnels Used by Militants in Idlib
Suicide Attack Targets US Embassy in Tunisia