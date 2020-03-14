US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah Afghanistan summoned the United Nations (UN) special representative for Afghanistan to protest his meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, a former official and a rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted on Wednesday Greek authorities for resorting to violence in preventing thousands of refugees from crossing the Turkish border into Greece.

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’ Britain’s Prince Harry has blasted US President during a hoax call from pranksters, saying Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" and is one of the "sick people" running the world.

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President The US has offered to provide Turkey with the Patriot missile system if Ankara refuses to operationalize the advanced S-400 defense system that it has bought from Russia, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said on Tuesday.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah

Babacan-Gul-Davutoglu Trio Forming To Knock Out Erdogan

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

Yemen’s Horrible Health Situation By Statistics

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

Yemen’s Horrible Health Situation By Statistics

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Saturday 14 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

As coronavirus panic grips the world, concern over government overreach is growing given the involvement of US intelligence agencies in classified meetings for planning the U.S.’ coronavirus response.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis comes to dominate headlines, little media attention has been given to the federal government’s decision to classify top-level meetings on domestic coronavirus response and lean heavily “behind the scenes” on U.S. intelligence and the Pentagon in planning for an allegedly imminent explosion of cases.

The classification of coronavirus planning meetings was first covered by Reuters, which noted that the decision to classify was “an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion.” Reuters further noted that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Alex Azar, and his chief of staff had “resisted” the classification order, which was made in mid-January by the National Security Council (NSC), led by Robert O’Brien — a longtime friend and colleague of his predecessor John Bolton.

Following this order, HHS officials with the appropriate security clearances held meetings on coronavirus response at the department’s Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF), which are facilities “usually reserved for intelligence and military operations” and — in HHS’ case — for responses to “biowarfare or chemical attacks.” Several officials who spoke to Reuters noted that the classification decision prevented key experts from participating in meetings and slowed down the ability of HHS and the agencies it oversees, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to respond to the crisis by limiting participation and information sharing.

It has since been speculated that the decision was made to prevent potential leaks of information by stifling participation and that aspects of the planned response would cause controversy if made public, especially given that the decision to classify government meetings on coronavirus response negatively impacted HHS’ ability to respond to the crisis.

After the classification decision was made public, a subsequent report in Politico revealed that not only is the National Security Council managing the federal government’s overall response but that they are doing so in close coordination with the U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. military. It states specifically that “NSC officials have been coordinating behind the scenes with the intelligence and defense communities to gauge the threat and prepare for the possibility that the U.S. government will have to respond to much bigger numbers—and soon.”

Little attention was given to the fact that the response to this apparently imminent jump in cases was being coordinated largely between elements of the national security state (i.e. the NSC, Pentagon, and intelligence), as opposed to civilian agencies or those focused on public health issues, and in a classified manner.

The Politico article also noted that the intelligence community is set to play a “key role” in a pandemic situation, but did not specify what the role would specifically entail. However, it did note that intelligence agencies would “almost certainly see an opportunity to exploit the crisis” given that international “epicenters of coronavirus [are] in high-priority counterintelligence targets like China and Iran.” It further added, citing former intelligence officials, that efforts would be made to recruit new human sources in those countries.

Politico cited the official explanation for intelligence’s interest in “exploiting the crisis” as merely being aimed at determining accurate statistics of coronavirus cases in “closed societies,” i.e. nations that do not readily cooperate or share intelligence with the U.S. government. Yet, Politico fails to note that Iran has long been targeted for CIA-driven U.S. regime change, specifically under the Trump administration, and that China had been fingered as the top threat to U.S. global hegemony by military officials well before the coronavirus outbreak.

 

A potential  “9/11-like” response

The decision to classify government coronavirus preparations in mid-January, followed by the decision to coordinate the domestic response with the military and with intelligence deserves considerable scrutiny, particularly given that at least one federal agency, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), will be given broad, sweeping powers and will work closely with unspecified intelligence “partners” as part of its response to a pandemics like COVID-19.

The CBP’s pandemic response document, obtained by The Nation, reveals that the CBP’s pandemic directive “allows the agency to actively surveil and detain individuals suspected of carrying the illness indefinitely.” The Nation further notes that the plan was drafted during the George W. Bush administration, but is the agency’s most recent pandemic response plan and remains in effect.

Though only CBP’s pandemic response plan has now been made public, those of other agencies are likely to be similar, particularly on their emphasis on surveillance, given past precedent following the September 11 attacks and other times of national panic. Notably, several recent media reports have likened coronavirus to 9/11 and broached the possibility of a “9/11-like” response to coronavirus, suggestions that should concern critics of the post-9/11 “Patriot Act” and other controversial laws, executive orders and policies that followed.

While the plans of the federal government remain classified, recent reports have revealed that the military and intelligence communities — now working with the NSC to develop the government’s coronavirus response — have anticipated a massive explosion in cases for weeks. U.S. military intelligence came to the conclusion over a month ago that coronavirus cases would reach “pandemic proportions” domestically by the end of March. That military intelligence agency, known as the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), coordinates closely with the National Security Agency (NSA) to conduct “medical SIGINT [signals intelligence]".

The coming government response, the agencies largely responsible for crafting it and its classified nature deserve public scrutiny now, particularly given the federal government’s tendency to not let “a serious crisis to go to waste,” as former President Obama’s then-chief of staff Rahm Emanuel infamously said during the 2008 financial crisis. Indeed, during a time of panic — over a pandemic and over a simultaneous major economic downturn — concern over government overreach is warranted, particularly now given the involvement of intelligence agencies and the classification of planning for an explosion of domestic cases that the government believes is only weeks away.

Source: MintPress Nws

By: Whitney Webb

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Italy, France, UK, Germany Grappling with Coronavirus
Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns
Desperate Syrian Refugees Trapped at Greece-Turkey Border
Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Iranian People Help to Disinfect Public Places amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad during Parade
Syria Army Discovers Tunnels Used by Militants in Idlib
Suicide Attack Targets US Embassy in Tunisia