  Saturday 14 March 2020

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah Afghanistan summoned the United Nations (UN) special representative for Afghanistan to protest his meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, a former official and a rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted on Wednesday Greek authorities for resorting to violence in preventing thousands of refugees from crossing the Turkish border into Greece.

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’ Britain’s Prince Harry has blasted US President during a hoax call from pranksters, saying Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" and is one of the "sick people" running the world.

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President The US has offered to provide Turkey with the Patriot missile system if Ankara refuses to operationalize the advanced S-400 defense system that it has bought from Russia, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said on Tuesday.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Saturday 14 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country.

The Ansarullah resistance movement said Thursday the ongoing Saudi military aggression against Yemen has fueled famine, poverty and diseases, resulting in the deaths of 50,000 children annually, many of whom are under a month old.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a deadly military aggression against Yemen in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime and eliminate the Houthi movement, which has been defending the country along with the armed forces.

The Western-backed offensive, coupled with a naval blockade, has destroyed the country’s infrastructure.

It has also led to the world's worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with many children suffering from cholera and severe malnutrition.

Children are among the most vulnerable victims of Saudi imposed war on Yemen. The issue has barely drawn any international response despite numerous reports about child deaths.  

Back in February last year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said tens of thousands of children under the age of five have died of starvation in Yemen ever since Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched an atrocious military aggression against the impoverished country.

Also in November, Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population Taha al-Mutawakel, announced that every 10 minutes, a child under the age of five died from extreme hunger in the war-ravaged country.

Separately on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Sanaa, Saif al-Hadri, criticized the inaction of international community on Yemen’s crisis, saying none of the leading global powers has taken any serious initiative to force Saudi Arabia to lift its economic siege and work towards bringing the war to its end.

He described the situation of Yemen's children as "disastrous in the shadow of war", pointing out that "approximately five and a half million children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition". 

He went on to say "one child dies every ten minutes in Yemen", adding that "80 percent of children in Yemen live in a state of stunting and anemia due to malnutrition." 

“Two hundred thousand women of childbearing age or some of them are pregnant or have given birth to malnourished children, which threatens the lives of children," he added.

The Saudi aggression has displaced millions and left 24.1 million -- more than two-thirds of the Yemeni population -- in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

1000s in need of food, shelter as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it is deeply concerned about the continued impact of fighting between Houthi fighters from Ansarullah movement and Saudi-led mercenaries in northern Yemen.

The intense fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people, forcing them to move to Yemen’s northern city of Ma'rib and this has left them without food, shelter and access to medical care.

The ICRC and the Yemen Red Crescent Society have helped around 70,000 people, or 10,000 families, by providing food, tents, blankets, jerrycans, basins and hygiene kits.

Additionally, the ICRC has provided surgical material and medicine to Ma'rib Commission Hospital and body bags to The Yemen Red Crescent Society to facilitate the dignified treatment of the dead in support of health facilities.

“I’ve met people from all over the country who fled to Marib. Some have been here for days, others for weeks, months or years. The lucky ones have joined family and friends while others have been forced to leave everything behind,” said Mariateresa Cacciapouti, head of the ICRC’s sub-delegation working in Ma'rib.

“Time and again Yemenis are being forced to flee, leaving behind loved ones, losing their homes, keeping only their hope”.

Tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, have been killed in Saudi airstrikes and ground operations in Yemen over the past five years.

The Houthi have responded by mostly targeting military positions deep inside Saudi Arabia or sites inside Yemen where Saudis have deployed mercenaries and military forces.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have purchased billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the United States, France and the United Kingdom in the war on Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has been widely criticized for the high civilian death toll from its bombing campaign. The alliance has carried out nearly 20,500 air raids in Yemen, according to data collected by the Yemen Data Project.

