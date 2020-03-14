Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

The infant mortality rate has been increased alarmingly in Yemen amid the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments The United States summoned the Chinese envoy to Washington to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions Iraqi Government summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over a recent airstrikes carried out by the US against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah Afghanistan summoned the United Nations (UN) special representative for Afghanistan to protest his meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, a former official and a rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted on Wednesday Greek authorities for resorting to violence in preventing thousands of refugees from crossing the Turkish border into Greece.

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’ Britain’s Prince Harry has blasted US President during a hoax call from pranksters, saying Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" and is one of the "sick people" running the world.

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President The US has offered to provide Turkey with the Patriot missile system if Ankara refuses to operationalize the advanced S-400 defense system that it has bought from Russia, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said on Tuesday.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces

Babacan-Gul-Davutoglu Trio Forming To Knock Out Erdogan

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus

US Summons Chinese Ambassador over Beijing Coronavirus Comments

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

Whys Is Erdogan-Putin Idlib Agreement Doomed To Collapse?

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

50,000 Children Die Every Year in Yemen

Yemen’s Horrible Health Situation By Statistics

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

US Openly Admits Its Goal in Syria Is to Make It ’Difficult’ for Moscow, Damascus to Defeat Terrorists

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

China Reports Zero Cases of Coronavirus outside Hubei

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

Region Undergoing Geopolitical Changes After Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Expert

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus

Saturday 14 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Australian Minister Who Met with Ivanka Trump Has Coronavirus
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. 

Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton, was in the United States last week for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance -- Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand -- that included Barr. 

He also met with US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka on March 6, according to a photo posted by the Australian embassy in Washington, which shows the pair standing close together. 

It is not yet known when Dutton contracted the virus.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said Dutton, an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

Dutton said he feels "fine" but his diagnosis will raise concerns about whether other members of the cabinet and Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have been infected.

The prime minister's office confirmed Friday that Dutton attended a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but other participants would not be quarantined.

"Only people who had close contact with the minister in the preceding 24 hours before he became symptomatic need to self-isolate," a spokesman said. "That does not include the Prime Minister or any other members of the Cabinet."

In contrast, New Zealand Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin -- who also met Dutton in Washington -- has self-isolated and will get tested for the virus on Saturday, local media reported.

Morrison will no longer attend a rugby match on Saturday night after earlier saying he would even as he announced a bar on gatherings of more than 500 people.

Dutton is among the 184 people in Australia who have been confirmed as having COVID-19. He is just the latest in a string of political figures around the world to suffer a scare.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the virus after a top aide was diagnosed with the disease following a trip to the US during which both met with Trump. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in quarantine for two weeks after his wife tested positive for the virus. 

British MP Nadine Dorries a junior health minister who helped craft legislation to fight the contagion, is also infected.

Several US lawmakers have isolated themselves after attending a conservative conference in late February.

The White House has insisted Trump does not need testing, despite interactions with several people who have been exposed to the virus, saying "only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine."

(Source: AFP)

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Ivanka Trump Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Italy, France, UK, Germany Grappling with Coronavirus
Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns
Desperate Syrian Refugees Trapped at Greece-Turkey Border
Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan
Italy, France, UK, Germany Grappling with Coronavirus

Italy, France, UK, Germany Grappling with Coronavirus

Pakistan Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad during Parade
Syria Army Discovers Tunnels Used by Militants in Idlib
Suicide Attack Targets US Embassy in Tunisia
Aerial Footage Shows Queues of Migrants near Greek-Turkish Border