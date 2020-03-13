Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 13 March 2020

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region's PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What's Driven Israeli Security Officials' Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces

Iraq Condemns US Fatal Airstrikes against Its Armed Forces

Iraq condemned US airstrikes on the Arab country’s armed forces, saying that Iraqi soldiers and police officers were killed in the overnight Friday air raids

US Must Reassess Behavior in Region: Iran Iran expressed concerns about behavior of occupying American forces in the region and urged Washington to end leveling groundless accusations against other countries

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted on Wednesday Greek authorities for resorting to violence in preventing thousands of refugees from crossing the Turkish border into Greece.

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’ Britain’s Prince Harry has blasted US President during a hoax call from pranksters, saying Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" and is one of the "sick people" running the world.

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President The US has offered to provide Turkey with the Patriot missile system if Ankara refuses to operationalize the advanced S-400 defense system that it has bought from Russia, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said on Tuesday.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April following the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report Saudi Arabia has been the world’s largest importer of weapons over the past five years, a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows.

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners Forty-four Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged Bahraini King to release of political prisoners, and embark on an honest and comprehensive dialogue with the opposition in order to ensure economic sustainability in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

Friday 13 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy
National responses to tackling the coronavirus pandemic in China and Italy have given rise to jaw-dropping double standards at The New York Times.

For it seems that locking down around 60 million people in China is tantamount to a gross human rights violation, while doing the same to 60 million Italians is a bold step forward showing an enhanced sense of community that should be universally applauded.

The West = good. China = bad.

This rank hypocrisy, borne of a desperate liberal need to unnecessarily politicize everything, including the Covid-19 outbreak, has revealed an unflattering truth about ‘The Gray Lady,’ its sobriquet that once conveyed the impression the paper possessed of high virtue. No longer.

“China May Be Beating the Coronavirus But At a Painful Cost,” the NYT tweeted one day last week, flagging up its report that the Chinese lockdown and quarantine, which covered 60 million people, coincidentally the same as Italy’s entire population, “has come at great cost to people’s livelihoods and personal liberties.”

 Then just 20 minutes later, up popped the same publication’s tweet on the European situation, announcing “Italy Locks Down Much of the Country’s North Over the Coronavirus.” So, did the Times condemn this as an attack on civil liberties by a nasty totalitarian regime?

Not quite. Because while at the time of the report, last Saturday, when only the north of Italy was affected (since expanded to include the entire country), there was a clear change of tone.

According to The Times: “By taking such tough measures, Italy, which is suffering the worst outbreak in Europe, sent a signal that restrictive clampdowns at odds with some of the core values of Western democracies may be necessary to contain and defeat the virus.”

So, lemme get this right. Restrictive clampdown in Italy? Necessary. Restrictive clampdown in China? A cure worse than the disease.

The Times had earlier, just 20 minutes earlier in fact, gone to some pains to list the key problems China had caused by the measures it chose to protect the spread of what was then just a good ol’ epidemic, rather than full-blown pandemic.

“The economy has ground to a near standstill, and many small businesses say they may soon run out of cash. Patients with critical illnesses are struggling to find timely care, and some have died,” the newspaper reported online.

But in Italy, it told readers in a new report three days days later, officials had, “pleaded for still stronger measures that would essentially shut down all commercial activity and public transportation in an effort to suffocate the contagion.” No mention of this being a bad thing.

So while the Italians shut up shop (literally), the anticipated effects were not unique to China and to suggest that economic woes and a public health crisis were somehow unusual given the circumstances is simply taking all the bad things that have happened and saying they’re all specifically Chinese problems caused by its handling of the virus outbreak.

Sorry, I don’t buy it.

And neither did The Times reader who commented: “Locking down Wuhan has saved millions of others within and outside of China, including my families who live only 50 miles from Wuhan. Stopping China's economy is for the sake of basic human right (sic), that is, to live and be healthy.”

Within the space of just 20 minutes, you suddenly got a crystal clear idea of the skewed worldview held by the liberal media in Manhattan that, thanks to an international reputation, it freely disseminates via online publication and social media.

It’s a shame that unless a plucky reader is lucky enough to have their remarks flagged up or approved by The Times’ comment editors, the newspaper’s biased reports and unbalanced views continue to go unchallenged.

You start to see why Donald Trump treats them with such contempt.

Source: Russia Today

 

Coronavirus China Italy Double Standards

