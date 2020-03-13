Whys Is Erdogan-Putin Idlib Agreement Doomed To Collapse?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 13 March 2020

Iran’s Central Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to fight a coronavirus pandemic as the number of infections keeps growing in the country, Press TV reported.

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report Indian police directly involved in bloody violence against Muslims and helped Hindu mobs in their crimes against Muslims, or just stood aside watching.

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore Google has removed from its Play Store an android app released by the Iranian government to help detect people who have contracted new coronavirus, Covid19.

18 Iraqi Forces Killed as Airstrikes Hit Syrian-Iraqi Border Area At least 18 members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border after warplanes have struck their position hours after a rocket attack against US-led coalition forces in Iraq reportedly left three members of the coalition dead.

Turkish President Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted on Wednesday Greek authorities for resorting to violence in preventing thousands of refugees from crossing the Turkish border into Greece.

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’ Britain’s Prince Harry has blasted US President during a hoax call from pranksters, saying Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" and is one of the "sick people" running the world.

US Offering Patriot Missiles if Russia’s S-400 Not Operated: Turkish President The US has offered to provide Turkey with the Patriot missile system if Ankara refuses to operationalize the advanced S-400 defense system that it has bought from Russia, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said on Tuesday.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April following the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report Saudi Arabia has been the world’s largest importer of weapons over the past five years, a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows.

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners Forty-four Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged Bahraini King to release of political prisoners, and embark on an honest and comprehensive dialogue with the opposition in order to ensure economic sustainability in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Pyongyang Fires Three Unidentified Projectiles: South Korea North Korea has test-fired three unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

Oil Prices Plunges 30% over Saudi-Russia Price War, Coronavirus Fears Oil prices crashed by nearly 30 percent, with main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI both trading below $35 a barrel amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Alwaght- Since the March 5 deal between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 5 to stabilize the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and put an end to the crisis, the terrorist groups backed by Ankara have several times violated the agreement.

Just unlike what many think, the Idlib crisis not only has not ended but also odds are it will deteriorate in the next few days. Three reasons stand for the possible deterioration of the situation in the last major shelter of the foreign-backed terrorist groups.

Erratic and divergent stances of the terrorist groups holding territory in Idlib 

The first reason for the possible collapse of the Russian-Turkish agreement is the disunity and lack of unified leadership of the terrorist factions operating in the Syrian city. The city is now the last bastion of a number of terrorist and Salafi groups. In a region of 6,100 square kilometers, the existence of over 100,000 terrorist fighters is quite unordinary. Ahrar Al-Sham, Failaq Al-Sham, Free Idlib Army, Turkmanya Brigades, Elite Army, Nasr Army, and many other militant factions are the terrorist groups holding areas under their control in Idlib. But the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, constituted of tens of militia factions, holds a vast portion of Idlib and Syrian-Turkish border areas. 

Such a large number of terrorist groups strips them of the potential to gather under the umbrella of unified leadership. Their political system is emir-centered, which means every emir of a region and leader of a faction can issue orders to his loyalists independently. 

Although under the deal Turkey promised to rein in the terrorist factions and punish the violators of the deal if needed or even launch military operations against them directly, the realities on the ground indicate that no viable control on these groups can be applied. 

Different Turkish-Russian strategic views 

Another reason that makes it difficult to think that the Idlib crisis can be solved by the Turkish-Russian negotiations or the agreement of the two countries can sustain is the different ways the Russians and Turks view the crisis in Idlib. 

On the one hand, through the deal, Turkey seeks to save the status quo, keep its forces in Idlib, and save its position in the northwestern Syrian equations. In fact, Erdogan eyes the Russian support to the Turkish achievements in Syria under any accord on Idlib. 

On the other side, Moscow and Putin want a cessation of the hostilities but insist that any Idlib deal should put an end to the crisis and guarantee the return of the terrorist-held regions under the control of the government of the President Bashar al-Assad. 

In the view of the eastern camp, which is comprised of Russia, Iran, and Syria, no future and peace scenario without the central government’s control of the whole Syrian territories is foreseeable. So, the ceasefire or Astana and Sochi initiatives, or the recent Putin-Erdogan agreement only provide a chance to reach a political solution and prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Idlib province. The recent deal is a limited opportunity for Ankara to evacuate the terrorist fighters and their families out of the province. 

International support behind Damascus’s anti-terror campaign 

Another reason that can lead to the failure of the recent accord is the legitimacy held by Damascus to launch anti-terror operations to reclaim this part of the country from the terrorists’ grip. All international laws advocate the return of Idlib and other areas under Syrian sovereignty. So, President Assad's government’s military campaign in Idlib is legal internationally. Furthermore, the European countries are now fed up with the excessive demands of Erdogan concerning the control of the refugees seeking passage to Europe through Turkey. They, thus, choose not to back Ankara’s Idlib agenda. But Erdogan continues to use the refugee's pressure card against the European governments. 

These encourage President Assad to insist on the recapture of Idlib at the present time more than any other time. It appears that Damascus will not agree to any initiative that would not guarantee the exit of terrorists and the return of Idlib to its control. Perhaps the full recapture of Idlib will be postponed for a couple of months, but no outlook for the Syrian war without return of the whole militia-held territories to the central government is predictable. As a conclusion, the Turkish-Russian agreement should be deemed a failed one and doomed to collapse.

 

Syria Idlib Crisis Erdogan Terrorists Central Government

