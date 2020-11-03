Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases

South Korea Reports Hike in Coronavirus Cases

South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

US Openly Admits Its Goal in Syria Is to Make It ’Difficult’ for Moscow, Damascus to Defeat Terrorists The State Department’s special envoy for Syria has just admitted that the US aims to defend jihadist militants in Idlib against ‘Russian aggression,’ proving once again that the swamp in Foggy Bottom is alive and well.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April following the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report Saudi Arabia has been the world’s largest importer of weapons over the past five years, a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows.

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners Forty-four Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged Bahraini King to release of political prisoners, and embark on an honest and comprehensive dialogue with the opposition in order to ensure economic sustainability in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Pyongyang Fires Three Unidentified Projectiles: South Korea North Korea has test-fired three unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

Oil Prices Plunges 30% over Saudi-Russia Price War, Coronavirus Fears Oil prices crashed by nearly 30 percent, with main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI both trading below $35 a barrel amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Iran’s impressing fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza Israeli Army’s snipers who took part in crackdown on Palestinian’s peaceful protests in the besieged Gaza Strip have opened up to a local media, recounting the harrowing tale of how they intentionally incapacitated protesters over a time span of two years.

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Alwaght- Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday agreed to the proposal put forth by Health Minister Saeed Namaki to designate as “martyrs in the line of duty” the country’s entire medical staff, including doctors and nurses, who have lost their lives in fighting to contain COVID-19, as the novel coronavirus is called, Press TV reported.

In his letter to Ayatollah khamenei, Namaki expressed gratitude to the leader and wished health and success for the hardworking individuals who have endangered their lives to help the country get through this difficult time.

As of Tuesday, 291 deaths have been confirmed from the virus. A total of 8,042 infections have been diagnosed. And 2,731 patients have recovered.

Most of the infections have been reported in the provinces of Tehran, Mazandaran, Isfahan, Rasht and Qom, where the virus was first found.

The coronavirus initially emerged in China late last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic.

The illness, whose symptoms are fever, cough and difficulty breathing, may cause lung lesions and pneumonia.

Since December 2019, over 114,510 people have been infected in several countries, with more than 4,020 deaths mostly in China.

 

