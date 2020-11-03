Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

South Korea sees a hike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

US Openly Admits Its Goal in Syria Is to Make It ’Difficult’ for Moscow, Damascus to Defeat Terrorists The State Department’s special envoy for Syria has just admitted that the US aims to defend jihadist militants in Idlib against ‘Russian aggression,’ proving once again that the swamp in Foggy Bottom is alive and well.

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to pave the way for the start of talks with the militants.

Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a proposal to consider as “martyrs” medical personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April following the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report Saudi Arabia has been the world’s largest importer of weapons over the past five years, a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows.

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners Forty-four Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged Bahraini King to release of political prisoners, and embark on an honest and comprehensive dialogue with the opposition in order to ensure economic sustainability in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Pyongyang Fires Three Unidentified Projectiles: South Korea North Korea has test-fired three unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

Oil Prices Plunges 30% over Saudi-Russia Price War, Coronavirus Fears Oil prices crashed by nearly 30 percent, with main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI both trading below $35 a barrel amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Iran’s impressing fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza Israeli Army’s snipers who took part in crackdown on Palestinian’s peaceful protests in the besieged Gaza Strip have opened up to a local media, recounting the harrowing tale of how they intentionally incapacitated protesters over a time span of two years.

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus




Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Kremlin Oil Strategy: Wagging Oil War Or Seeking Costless Win?

Alwaght- Over the past month, the oil prices have been shockingly low for the crude producers. Since early January, the oil prices fell 30 percent and on Monday they fell 9 percent as the major oil suppliers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, failed to reach an agreement on massive supply cut. The Monday price was record low in 20 years. 

The dropped demand for oil after the outbreak of the Coronavirus worldwide pushed the Chinese refineries to reduce their production. Moreover, April will mark the start of the overhaul season of the Asian oil refineries which means even farther drop of demands for oil. This is the biggest one-day oil prices collapse since 1991, the year the prices dropped 30 percent in a single day. 

The emergency meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC members, officially known as OPEC+, was held on Thursday in Vienna as the major suppliers struggled to prevent further freefall of the crude price in the global markets amid Coronavirus crisis that is hitting the whole world. 

Reports said that Saudi Arabia urged massive supply cuts and called for non-OPEC suppliers to take a share in the cuts. Russia strongly rejected to reduce its share from the oil market. 

The fresh difference among the oil producers can well be marked as the death of the OPEC+ alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The two countries over the past two years have been engaged in coordination to balance the global oil markets. In a retaliatory move, Saudi Arabia‘s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it would increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount. Amid sagging oil prices, the Saudis seem to be planning to offer the highest discount in eight years to their Asian customers to save their share from the market. 

But where does this Saudi-Russian difference stem from? Would it continue? 

Russia’s hard resistance 

Moscow’s insistence that it will not cut its oil production is the main drive behind the oil negotiations' failure. But why is Russia resisting while it knows that itself will sustain damage from low oil prices? 

The Russian oil production rose to 10.835 million barrels a day in early March this year. This is while the country’s economic growth in January was reported 1.6 percent lower than the predicted 2.3 percent. This is the lowest growth rate since November 2019 amid decreased industrial production. 

One reason for the Russian insistence is that Kremlin needs the oil money to balance its annual budget. If this theory is right, possibly Russia did not foresee the Saudi Arabian suicidal oil output hike despite the dropping oil prices. So, it is likely that the two oil market heavyweights will launch new talks to reach an agreement on the oil production threshold. Russia wanted an easy win in which more prices dropping will be prevented and Moscow will not need to cut its oil. But things did not go as Kremlin wished. 

Another theory is about oil market behavior. Moscow said on Monday it could withstand oil prices of $25-$30 per barrel for 6-10 years. The ministry of finance said that the National Welfare Fund’s resources are enough to cover the government commitments and budget deficit between 6 and 10 years once prices drop to below $30 per barrel. 

Under this theory, Russia wants to increase its share from the global oil markets, a share has been decreasing as a fresh supplier, the US, stepped strongly in the market since 2017. The US, thanks to its technological development, managed to mass-produce shale oil and has been pushing hard with all instruments at its disposal to wrest from oil rivals their shares in the oil market. The pressures range from waging trade wars on major oil buyers in Europe to imposing sanctions on big oil producers like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. Since mid-2019, the US pressed with a variety of pressures and sanctions to block construction operations of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. As a result, Russia’s oil and gas giant Gazprom lost its position in the European market. 

Russia knows that beating the shale oil industry and retaliating against the US oil war is possible only via low oil prices. 

Kiril Kononov, a Gazprom’s lead analyst, says that with lower than $50 for an oil barrel, half of the American continent's oil production will be uneconomical and the American oil companies will move to the brink of bankruptcy. 

The crash of the oil prices will leave the US shale oil industry grappling with a three-faceted crisis: the production will be uneconomical, the shareholders will rush to sell their shares in the shale oil companies, and the industry's owners will be crushed under huge debts. 

Although the theory of the Russian intention to put strains on the US is seriously visible at the time, it will be a time-taking process. Long-term low oil prices can be severely detrimental to the Russian economy. The Russian currency ruble’s value loss is just one of the damages. However, the Russian ministry of finance in a statement assured that it can manage the situation and prevent ruble value’s crash. The statement assured that the National Welfare Fund’s reserves are enough to guarantee fulfillment of the government commitments and economic stability. It further said that it was ready to manipulate the currency market to prevent more ruble value loss should President Vladimir Putin order. 

The defenders of the first theory argue that these comments by Moscow officials are just propaganda to be used for the OPEC+ oil negotiations that would be unavoidably resumed soon. They add that if Moscow was not willing to prevent oil prices fall, it saw no necessity to take part in the recent emergency OPEC+ meeting.

