Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 10 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

News

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accession to the throne.

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey Egypt, Backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has set up a special naval operations force made up of Libyan commandos to target Turkish naval interests off Libyan coasts.

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments The US regime plans to mount pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April following the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working.

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report Saudi Arabia has been the world’s largest importer of weapons over the past five years, a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows.

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners Forty-four Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged Bahraini King to release of political prisoners, and embark on an honest and comprehensive dialogue with the opposition in order to ensure economic sustainability in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Pyongyang Fires Three Unidentified Projectiles: South Korea North Korea has test-fired three unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

Oil Prices Plunges 30% over Saudi-Russia Price War, Coronavirus Fears Oil prices crashed by nearly 30 percent, with main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI both trading below $35 a barrel amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Iran’s impressing fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza Israeli Army’s snipers who took part in crackdown on Palestinian’s peaceful protests in the besieged Gaza Strip have opened up to a local media, recounting the harrowing tale of how they intentionally incapacitated protesters over a time span of two years.

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to hold talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders on security and political issues as well as boosting relations between the two neighbors.

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Arabia World’s Largest Weapon Importer in Past 5 Years: Report

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

Members of European Parliament Urges Bahrain King to Release Political Prisoners

US Increases Efforts to Take out Iran’s Oil Shipments

Why US Appease Taliban?

Egypt, UAE Establish Libyan Naval Commando Squad to Fight Turkey

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

China’s President Visits Wuhan as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tumbles

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib

Why US Appease Taliban?

Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

Indian Muslims Under Hindu Brutality Amid World Silence

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Region Undergoing Geopolitical Changes After Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Expert

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Controversial Vote Gives Azerbaijan Ruling Party New Victory

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8

Yemen’s New Missiles Game Changers Against Saudi Aggression

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

Tuesday 10 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian

Related Content

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Two Saudi princes arrested recently reportedly have been seeking to block Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's accession to the throne.

Guardian newspaper quoted three sources as saying on Tuesday that the arrest on Friday of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the sole remaining full brother of King Salman and a potential rival to bin Salman, as well as former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef  was ordered after details of their alleged conversations were passed to the royal court.

Two of the Guardian’s sources said the senior royals were accused of having sought to install Prince Ahmed as chairman of the Allegiance Council, a position that is currently vacant.

The council was established in 2007 to ensure a smooth transition of power should the king or crown prince die.

The arrest of the two men was directed by bin Salman, whom they are accused of having tried to sideline through the council.

However, the alleged discussions are not believed to have developed and appear to fall short of claims that the two men were planning a coup against the crown prince. 

Mohammed bin Nayef, the monarch’s nephew, was next in line to the throne before he was suddenly replaced by bin Salman in 2017. Since being ousted, Prince Nayef has effectively been under house arrest and prevented from leaving the kingdom.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia detained a fourth prince in a new purge of royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman and his son MBS.

Prince Nayef bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz was the fourth prince taken into custody after the detention of his father Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, along with Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and his half brother Nawaf on Friday.

The arrests have sparked speculation that aging King Salman is about to die or abdicate. 

Reuters cited a regional source as saying that bin Salman “accused them of conducting contacts with foreign powers, including the Americans and others, to carry out a coup d’etat.”

The news agency further quoted sources as saying that King Salman had himself signed the arrest warrants.

Other reports have emerged suggesting that bin Salman is seeking to become king before an upcoming G20 Summit to be hosted by Riyadh. 

Back in November 2017, dozens of Saudi princes, ministers and former ministers were detained and placed in a luxury hotel under tight security guard over allegations of money laundering, bribery, extorting officials, and misappropriation of public funds for personal benefits.

The detentions had been ordered by Saudi Arabia’s so-called Anti-Corruption Committee headed by Mohammed bin Salman, in a crackdown widely believed to be aimed at consolidating his power.

The majority of those high-profile figures later agreed to monetary settlements in exchange for their freedom and paid colossal sums of money.

The purge followed an earlier roundup of Muslim clerics, writers, economists, and public figures.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Bin Salman

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns
Desperate Syrian Refugees Trapped at Greece-Turkey Border
Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan
Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims
Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns

Six Dead in Italy as Prisoners Riot over Coronavirus Emergency Lockdowns

Syria Army Discovers Tunnels Used by Militants in Idlib
Suicide Attack Targets US Embassy in Tunisia
Aerial Footage Shows Queues of Migrants near Greek-Turkish Border
Turkey Shoots down Syrian Fighter Jet over Idlib