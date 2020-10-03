Saudi Arabia to Increase April Crude Supply to 12.3 Million

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April following the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

CEO of Saudi Aramco 2222.S, EAmin Nasser said on Tuesday, said April’s crude supply will be “300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd,” Reuters reported.

The company has agreed with its customers to provide those volumes starting April 1, he added.

Three years of cooperation among OPEC+ producers ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own output.

OPEC+ has been effectively cutting production by 2.1 million bpd led by Saudi Arabia, which has been reducing its output by more than agreed.