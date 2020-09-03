China Reports Zero Cases of Coronavirus outside Hubei

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region's PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What's Driven Israeli Security Officials' Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Pyongyang Fires Three Unidentified Projectiles: South Korea North Korea has test-fired three unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

Oil Prices Plunges 30% over Saudi-Russia Price War, Coronavirus Fears Oil prices crashed by nearly 30 percent, with main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI both trading below $35 a barrel amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Iran’s impressing fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza Israeli Army’s snipers who took part in crackdown on Palestinian’s peaceful protests in the besieged Gaza Strip have opened up to a local media, recounting the harrowing tale of how they intentionally incapacitated protesters over a time span of two years.

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to hold talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders on security and political issues as well as boosting relations between the two neighbors.

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

China Reports Zero Cases of Coronavirus outside Hubei

Monday 9 March 2020

China Reports Zero Cases of Coronavirus outside Hubei
Alwaght- Mainland China has reported no new cases of coronavirus infections outside Hubei Province, the epidemic’s epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak started in December 2019 and later reached other world continents.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan in Hubei, has killed more than 3,800 people and infected more than 108,000 in at least 95 countries —the majority in mainland China.

The country’s National Health Commission on Sunday recorded 40 new cases, down from 44 a day earlier, the lowest since Beijing first began to release data on January 20.

Of the new infections, 36 were in Wuhan and the remaining four had been imported from Iran, one of the worst-hit countries.

On Sunday, China also reported 22 new deaths — which were all, except one, in Hubei, bringing the toll to 3,119.

More than 80,700 people have in total been infected in mainland China.

China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients and some schools reopened on Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.

Last week, a top government official said that a lockdown that was imposed on some 56 million people in Hubei in late January could be soon lifted.

On the contrary, the global fight against the outbreak has been stepped up since the weekend as more people contract Covid-19.

Italy

Italy, which has stood alone as a hot zone in Europe, placed a quarter of its population on lockdown on Sunday.

Health officials reported a huge jump in deaths from the disease on Sunday, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte saying that the country is “facing an emergency, a national emergency.”

Cases of coronavirus almost tripled from about 2,500 infections on Wednesday to more than 7,375 on Sunday across the country.

The death toll also rose from 233 to 366, a rise of more than 50 percent in 24 hours.

As part of effort to limit the transmission of COVID-19, Pope Francis recited the Angelus prayer via livestream on screens on Saint Peter'’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday.

The traditional Angelus normally attracts large numbers of people to Saint Peter’s Square.

“To recite the Angelus this way is a safety measurement to avoid overcrowding and the possible spread of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has also been on the rise in all of Italy’s neighbors.

French health authorities reported three new deaths on Sunday, taking the country’s death toll from the outbreak to 19.  The number of reported infections also rose to 1,126 cases.

The country, which is currently at a coronavirus alert level 2, has announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

In Germany, fears of the virus’ spread have prompted the government to call for the cancelation of large events.

As cases reached close to 850 in the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Sunday that gatherings of more than 1,000 participants should be scrapped.

In another development, Berlin and Paris withdrew their representatives from North Korea and closed their missions in Pyongyang on Monday, according to the British ambassador there.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the coronavirus, but it has made foreigners from any country that has reported a case spend 30 days in quarantine. It has also reinforced border checks.

Turning point nears in virus fight: South Korea

Across the North’s border, South Korea has reported 69 new cases on Monday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the new cases brought the country’s total infections to 7,382, while the death toll rose by one to 51.

Authorities expressed hope on Monday that the country was nearing a “turning point” in the crisis as the rate of new infections fell to its lowest in 10 days on Sunday.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, however, warned that it was premature to say the crisis was over.

“There are still many patients arising from Daegu and nearby regions ... and sporadic infections continue to emerge elsewhere, though they’re not spreading as fast,” Kim said.

The South has imposed mutual travel restrictions with Japan in a move that has sparked a diplomatic and economic feud between the two.

Seoul suspended visas and visa waivers for Japan on Friday after Tokyo announced travel restrictions from South Korea.

According to data gathered by Japanese local governments, the viral infection has increased to 483 as of Monday, after three more cases were reported earlier in the day.

 A total of fourteen people have also died from the illness in the country.

West Asia

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has become the latest country to announce new cases of the disease on Monday.

The Health Ministry said there were four new cases of coronavirus, taking the total infections to 11 in the kingdom.

Iran has been the worst hit country in the Mideast, with a total of 6,566 infected cases and a total of 194 deaths on Sunday. At least 2,134 people have also been released from hospitals after recovering from the illness.

Kuwait said it had discovered one new case on Sunday, bringing the number of those infected in the country to 62, according to the Kuwaiti Health ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in both Lebanon and Palestine stands at 22 each.  

The total number of confirmed cases in Iraq climbed to 54 on Sunday, according to health officials, who also confirmed two further deaths due to the coronavirus. This took the total number of deaths in Iraq to six.

Egypt’s Health Ministry reported the country’s first death from the coronavirus on Sunday.

It said that a 60-year-old German tourist, who had arrived in Egypt seven days ago and was taken to hospital in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, passed away on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that officials registered seven new cases - four foreigners and three Egyptians on Sunday.

This brought the total number of confirmed case to 55 in Egypt.

Source: Press TV

 

China Coronavirus Hubei

