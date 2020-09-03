Pyongyang Fires Three Unidentified Projectiles: South Korea

Alwaght- North Korea has test-fired three unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS stated in a brief release, saying the launch came from the eastern town of Sondok in Hamgyong Province, but sharing no other details. According to Japan, the projectiles did not reach its exclusive economic zone.

In the first North Korean 'missile incident' of 2020 just last week, Pyongyang fired two 'short-range projectiles' off its eastern coast, in what turned out to be a drill of long-range artillery observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally.