Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 9 March 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

News

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Iran’s impressing fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza Israeli Army’s snipers who took part in crackdown on Palestinian’s peaceful protests in the besieged Gaza Strip have opened up to a local media, recounting the harrowing tale of how they intentionally incapacitated protesters over a time span of two years.

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to hold talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders on security and political issues as well as boosting relations between the two neighbors.

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Israeli Snipers Boast of Incapacitating Palestinians in Peaceful Protests in Gaza

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

What’s Motivating Bipartisan, Lobby Opposition to Bernie Sanders?

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

Monday 9 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
WHO Hails Iran’s Handling of Coronavirus

Related Content

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The World Health Organization (WHO) hailed Iran's impressing fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of the people across the country.

Richard Brennan, WHO’s Director of Emergency Operations, said on Sunday that he was specifically satisfied to see efforts to contain coronavirus in Qom, a city some 120 kilometers to the southwest of the capital Tehran where the outbreak of the disease began less than three weeks ago.

“Very impressed by the dedication and hard work of the doctors and nurses and health workers here in Qom,” said Brennan at a briefing with reporters, adding, “The people of Qom should be very proud of their health workers.”

Brennan said he had personally seen in a hospital in Qom how the patients were receiving “very good care”.

That comes as reports have claimed that Iran, a country currently under a series of harsh economic sanctions by the United States, has been failing to provide proper treatment to people infected with coronavirus.

Director of Emergency Operations at the World Health Organization Richard Brennan is seen in this photo while in a press conference in the central Iranian city of Qom on March 8, 2020.

Iran has been using all its resources to fight coronavirus despite the fact that US sanctions have hampered the government’s access to certain medicines and medical gear.

Brennan said that the Iranian government and local authorities in Qom had done their best to inform the public about the disease and how to prevent its spread.

“We’ve seen good efforts at educating the population,” said the WHO official who has been leading a delegation from the global health body to Iran to monitor the country’s efforts to contain the virus.

Iran said on Sunday that a total of 6,566 people had confirmed positive for coornavirus since the infection was spotted in the country on February 19. A total of 194 patients have died while 2,134 people have been released from hospitals after recovering from the illness.

Authorities have ordered weeks-long closure of schools in Tehran and other places while banning gatherings and religious events across the country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

WHO Iran Coronovirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan
Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims
Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear as Protesters Return to Streets
Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

Aerial Footage Shows Queues of Migrants near Greek-Turkish Border
Turkey Shoots down Syrian Fighter Jet over Idlib
Syrian Army Advances in Militant-Held Areas despite Turkish Meddling
Disinfecting Public Places in Many Iranian Provinces amid Coronavirus Epidemic