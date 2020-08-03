Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to hold talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders on security and political issues as well as boosting relations between the two neighbors.

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

alwaght.com
Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Sunday 8 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day.

On Friday, the Indian government took to Twitter to share the story of eight-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam, from Manipur, as an inspiration for Modi’s #SheInspiresUs campaign.

“@mygovindia @LicypriyaK is an [sic] child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn’t she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs,” the government posted on the site.

Kangujam tweeted back on Saturday, rejecting the honor.

“Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour. Jai Hind!” she said, explaining that she rejected the offer because the prime minister did not “listen” to the climate change activists’ demands.

The child activist has been pressing, among other things, for regulations on carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases.

She further told The Indian Express that it was an honor to attain recognition from the government but she could not see her demands to curb climate change fall on deaf ears.

“It (the campaign) may be a good initiative to them, but considering the crimes against women and children, I don’t think it can solve anything. This will be like applying a fairness cream on our face, which no longer stays once you clean yourself,” she said. “Instead, I want him (Modi) to listen to my voice and our leaders to take climate change seriously.”

Modi has intended the #SheInspiresUs to be a social media campaign dedicated to women “whose life and work will help ignite motivation in millions.”

“This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” Modi had tweeted on March 3.

Kangujam said, “I believe my rejection will force the government to pay heed to my demands. I have neither been called nor invited to discuss my concerns. Our leaders and politicians never consider climate change to be a serious issue and that is perhaps is the saddest part,” she added.

 

