Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 8 March 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

News

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

The child climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to join a campaign for International Women’s Day

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister Lebanese economy minister said Negotiations to restructure the country’s foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned. The heavily indebted Arab state recently announced it could not meet its debt repayments.

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn Italy has placed the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 under forced quarantine in an attempt to contain an already widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to hold talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders on security and political issues as well as boosting relations between the two neighbors.

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister

Italy Locks down 5 Regions in North, Quarantines 16mn

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Child Activist Rejects Indian Premier’s Offer to Join Women’s Campaign

Iran’s Security Council Chief Arrives in Baghdad for Talks with Iraqi Officials

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge

What Did Foil Iraqi PM Allawi’s Government Formation?

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Sunday 8 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Related Content

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi regime arrested a fourth prince in recent crackdown on royal family members over an alleged coup attempt to unseat King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Two Saudis close to the royal family said Nayef bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz had been arrested on Saturday, The New York Times reported.

He was the fourth prince taken into custody after the detention of his father Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, along with former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and his half brother Nawaf on Friday.

Prince Nayef has held positions in both the Saudi interior ministry and the military. A Saudi military website still lists him in his former role as the head of army intelligence.

The arrests came just days after Prince Ahmed, the king's only surviving full brother and a potential rival to bin Salman, had returned from a falcon hunting trip abroad. His son, Prince Nayef, was with him at the time, a person close to the family said.

Prince Ahmed was one of only three people on the Saudi Allegiance Council who opposed bin Salman becoming crown prince in 2017.

In 2018, he made comments critical of the crown prince to protesters chanting for the downfall of the Al Saud dynasty in London, but later said he had been misinterpreted.

Mohammed bin Nayef was next in line to the throne before he was suddenly replaced by bin Salman in 2017. Since being ousted, Prince Nayef has effectively been under house arrest and prevented from leaving the kingdom.

Three sources with knowledge of the crackdown, including a regional source, said Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Nawaf were picked up at a private desert camp.

The arrests have sparked speculations that aging King Salman was about to die or abdicate. 

Reuters cited a regional source as saying that bin Salman "accused them of conducting contacts with foreign powers, including the Americans and others, to carry out a coup d'etat."

The news agency further quoted sources as saying that King Salman had himself signed the arrest warrants. 

Meanwhile, the Middle East Eye news portal reported that moments after the arrests, bin Salman ordered the kingdom's princes to tweet their loyalty to him.

“Although many questions still remain about what has happened in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours, what is clear is that MBS is now facing ruling Saudi Arabia without the backing of the rest of the royal family,” said Hugh Miles, editor of ­ArabDigest.org.

“This is a major problem for him because any would-be Saudi king is expected not only to have the royal family’s full allegiance, but also to be able to prove it.”

Michael Stephens, a scholar at the Royal United Services Institute, said, “It looks like MBS is just taking out all rivals."

“The problem is that after the Khashoggi murder, trust in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very low,” he added. “No one will believe the official narrative.”

Bin Salman is said to be the chief culprit behind the brutal killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit team inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

In 2017, he rounded up hundreds of wealthy princes and businessmen at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

He demanded that they turn over large sums of their wealth as part of an alleged “anti-corruption campaign," which observers said was meant to consolidate bin Salman's power and silence his critics.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Coup

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan
Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims
Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear as Protesters Return to Streets
Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

Aerial Footage Shows Queues of Migrants near Greek-Turkish Border
Turkey Shoots down Syrian Fighter Jet over Idlib
Syrian Army Advances in Militant-Held Areas despite Turkish Meddling
Disinfecting Public Places in Many Iranian Provinces amid Coronavirus Epidemic