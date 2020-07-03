Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region's PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What's Driven Israeli Security Officials' Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

"The virus of sanctions and failure to honor promises is threatening international security more than the coronavirus," The Iranian top security official Ali  Shamkhani tweeted, Press TV reported.

Regarding Washington’s offer of assistance to Iran, Shamkhani said "the US claim that it is ready to help Iran can only be verified through the country's implementation of its legal obligations under the JCPOA."

Shamkhnai was referring to the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Last week, President Donald Trump said that the US was willing to help the Iranians with the coronavirus outbreak, adding that “all they have to do is ask.” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that the Islamic Republic did not have a solid healthcare infrastructure and that Washington had offered to help Tehran with the coronavirus response.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected the US offer of help as insincere, saying Washington should first lift its sanctions on medical supplies if it really seeks to help the Islamic Republic.

The same country that has been taking the most “sinister” of actions against the Iranians over the past two years by re-imposing sanctions on their supplies of food and medicine is now hiding behind “a mask of sympathy” and pretending that it means to assist the nation, he emphasized.

The US reinstated its sanctions against Iran in May 2018 after unilaterally scrapping the JCPOA.

The illegal US bans have severely impacted the Iranians' access to life-saving medical supplies and hampered the country's ability to respond to the coronavirus.

Official: 1,076 new patients; 1,669 recovered 

On Saturday, an Iranian health ministry official reported 21 new deaths from the coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.

"More than 16,000 people are currently hospitalized as suspect cases," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference as he announced the tolls.

He added that 1,669 of confirmed cases have recovered from the illness.

Coronavirus is 'bio-terror attack'

Separately on Friday, Iranian lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, who is a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission, told ISNA news agency that the coronavirus epidemic in China and Iran is a “bio-terror attack."

“Trump and Pompeo are lying about corona as it is not the agent of an ordinary disease, but rather bio-terrorism that has been deployed in China and Iran," he said, proposing the establishment of bio-terror defense headquarters.

The senior Iranian lawmaker also said Washington’s offer of help to Tehran is “political showoff”.

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has also said the coronavirus is perhaps a bio-terror attack by the United States.

 

Iran Coronavirus US Sanctions

