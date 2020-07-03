What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

News

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday the virus of imposing sanctions and reneging on pledges is more dangerous to international security than the coronavirus.

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday. The fate of almost 3,500 people headed back to the United States remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock anytime soon.

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus Iranian member of parliament Fatemeh Rahbar has died from coronavirus, the country’s Media reported on Saturday.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

What's Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

Saturday 7 March 2020

Saturday 7 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Monday visited Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Saudi paper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to the paper, bolstering military ties, military training, and regional developments were the main points of discussion of the Saudi official in Islamabad.

Seeking mediation to walk out of Yemen quagmire

As is clear, Saudi Arabia is sinking deeper and deeper in Yemen war swamp. The Arab kingdom is seeing itself in the front of clear loss and failure to get what it started the war for, amid increasing international criticism against a war that created a tragic humanitarian crisis as it killed many civilians and pushed the already-impoverished country on the brink of famine and widespread diseases as the blockade from the air, sea, and ground continues for the fifth year.

On the opposite side of the war, Ansarullah resistant movement and its allies have honed their defense capabilities and several times targeted the depth of the Saudi territories in a show of military power. Targeting strategic Saudi industries, the missile and drone attacks disclosed the incompetence of the US-provided air defense systems. That is beside the hard blow they dealt to the Saudi image in the region.

July last year, the UAE, a major ally to Saudi Arabia in the anti-Yemeni coalition, said it plans to extricate itself from the Yemen war. It removed a considerable part of its forces from the Yemeni territories but at the same time equipped allied militias in southern Yemen. Since then, the Saudis felt themselves alone in managing the war. Riyadh became genuinely alone because in practice other than Abu Dhabi no members of the Arab alliance intervened directly in Yemen. This gives the Saudi rulers a sense of being caught helplessly in Yemen morass.

The high war costs, while the kingdom is facing major budget deficit, make the Yemen war of attrition useless for the Saudis and bearing substantial damages to Saudi economy. Add to this the division among the Arab allies in Yemen war. Recently, UAE-backed militants clashed with Saudi-supported loyalists of resigned President Abdrabuhh Mansour Hadi in southern port city of Aden.

In the middle of this predicament, the Saudi leaders are turning head to Pakistan, especially as Imran Khan already said he was ready to arrange talks to end the Yemen war and mediate for talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran over Yemen , two powerful regional actors involved in regional rivalry.

Saudi Arabia, a major investor in Pakistan and of friendly ties with Islamabad, since the beginning of the military intervention in Yemen invited Pakistan to play an active role in the campaign. Islamabad rejected the call, however. This time, in the middle of war and while developments are going on against Riyadh’s will, the Saudis anticipate help from the Pakistanis, at least to help with face-saving exit from Yemen.

Past efforts by Imran Khan to broker peace between Saudi Arabia and Yemen were marred by Saudi excessive expectations and demands. Now it remains to be seen if new pro-efforts by the Pakistani PM could come to fruition.

Saudi-Qatari crisis, Islamabad mediation

The Saudi deputy defense minister has traveled to Islamabad while last week Imran Khan for the second time since his assumption of power visited Qatar. The visit by the Saudi official boosts the possibility that Riyadh seeks to settle crisis with Qatar by Islamabad assistance.

Imran Khan since his start as PM undertook work on regional cases settlement. He tried to bring peace to Saudi-Iranian relations. He several times insisted he could do more to help the two regional heavyweights to develop friendly ties. Now, he appears to be ready to do the same for crisis-hit Riyadh-Doha relations and at the same time win a fresh profile for the Pakistani regional role.

Kashmir, the reason for constant Islamabad grievance against Riyadh

Some Pakistani media reported that Pakistan urged during the meeting Saudi Arabia to play a more serious role in Kashmir cause.

Pakistan constantly invited Muslim states to form an alliance in the face of Indian actions in Kashmir under the leadership of Islamabad. The project failed to come to existence as Muslim governments have their own considerations and Pakistani leaders have their specific requests.

But Saudi Arabia, for its common interests with India and huge investment in the Indian economy, is not interested to enter any dispute with New Delhi. Pakistan, however, continues its expectation from Saudi Arabia, a country whose king titles himself the custodian of the two holy shrines, not to remain passive in dealing with Kashmir's case.

The way Saudi Arabia deals with this demand of Pakistan will importantly influence the future of relations between the two sides.

Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan
Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims
Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear as Protesters Return to Streets
Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

Over 32 Killed, 80 Injured as ISIS Group Attacks Ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

Aerial Footage Shows Queues of Migrants near Greek-Turkish Border
Turkey Shoots down Syrian Fighter Jet over Idlib
Syrian Army Advances in Militant-Held Areas despite Turkish Meddling
Disinfecting Public Places in Many Iranian Provinces amid Coronavirus Epidemic