Indian Muslims Under Hindu Brutality Amid World Silence

  Saturday 7 March 2020

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria

The US has blocked adoption of a United Nations Security Council statement backing a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, although the deal has led to direly-needed de-escalation in the province.

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman, has ordered detention of three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Indian Muslims Under Hindu Brutality Amid World Silence

Saturday 7 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Indian Muslims Under Hindu Brutality Amid World Silence

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence

Dozens Dead as Hindu Mobs Launch Anti-Muslim Pogroms Amid Trump Visit to India

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Following US President's visit to India, the violence against the country's Muslims rose to a level unprecedented in the recent decades. 

Donald Trump's trip to India has once again ignited the fire under the ash of religious disputes in India. Hindu mobs attacked Muslims protesting Trump’s visit to the country and also the government’s discriminatory citizenship law. The hardline, nationalist Hindus, who had the police backing, did whatever they could to persecute the Muslim citizens in three days. Reports suggest that so far at least 50 Muslims were killed and over 300 were injured. 

The images circulating online from the violence in India over the past few days were horrible and revealed the depth of the tragedy. The crimes were so heinous that it could be said that they were unmatched since the 1984 confrontation between the extremist Hindus and the Muslims. 

Trump reignited India anti-Muslim brutality 

The Los Angeles Times newspaper reported that Trump during his two-day visit to India failed to condemn India’s controversial new citizenship bill that is largely discriminatory to the Muslims of the country. It added that Trump was very confused in the press conference and struggled to evade the questions about the religious brutality in India. 

Some said that Trump’s speech in the stadium in the presence of several thousand audiences, in which he talked about the need to tackle what he called “Islamic terrorism” and asked the Indians to separate the Muslims from the Hindu community, was the main cause for the new violence that for several decades was latent. His words spurred the Hindu mobs to violently attack Muslims and their holy places. The antipathy against the Muslims, analysts argue, can motivate enmity among people and push the country towards religious and civilization conflicts. 

Why did the protests begin? 

Trump is known for his racist approaches and that is what many in the US admit. His racism against the Muslims is even worse and that was the main reason for the protests of the Indian Muslims who at the same time find themselves under the discrimination of the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thousands last week demonstrated in various cities across the country in protest to Hindu violence against the Muslim world and also Trump trip to the country. As the protests unfolded, hardline Hindus attacked Muslims’ houses and mosques.

The violence has roots in an Indian parliament bill late in 2019. The controversial law enables many, but not Muslims, to receive Indian citizenship.

Journalists closely watching the clashes reported that security forces were responsible as they failed to take measures to prevent looting and burning of the Muslim sites and homes. 

Crimes against Muslims 

According to reports, as a result of aggravated anti-Muslim brutality in India, especially in northeastern New Delhi, several Mosques were set fire to. Even, some Muslims were burned alive in their homes, or were dragged out of their homes to the streets and beaten to death. Business places belonging to the Muslims were also targets of the violence. Bodies were seen in streets where formerly Muslims and Hindus lived and worked peacefully. The Guardian reported that in many cases police stood aside and watched the crimes or even were scrambled to back the Hindus. 

“Hindu mobs were stopping men in the streets demanding to see their ID cards. If anyone refused, they were forced to show whether or not they were circumcised, as is common among Muslim men,” The Guardian reported. 

A week after the attacks, bodies were still being recovered in the streets and other places. According to Millat Times news outlet, three new bodies of victims were taken from New Delhi suburbs sewage. Local sources said that bodies had signs of pre-death tortures. Search is ongoing to find more bodies as families report missing members.

International community stays silent

The world, mainly the Western countries that always boast of being pro-Democracy and human rights, had turned a blind eye to the crimes against the Muslims.

That is while hundreds have recently been demonstrating in New Delhi, Bangladesh, and some of the other countries in protest to the heinous crimes. Gatherings were arranged outside Indian consulates in various countries calling for an end to anti-Muslim criminality. Western governments in comments on the situation said it was an Indian home issue.

In addition to the West, the Arab and Muslim world, except for Iran and Pakistan, have been meaningfully silent. So far, even the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as the main Muslim organization with the duty to deal with such cases has declined to publish a condemnation statement, choosing to remain silent like many Arab and Muslim countries. This silence has its deep roots in the political calculations and equations. Many Arab countries, motivated by economic and diplomatic considerations, have chosen to close their eyes to the anti-Muslim crimes emboldened by the Indian government.

