New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

  Friday 6 March 2020

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Ordered Abduction of Two of His Daughters, Threatened Wife: Judge

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Pro-Trump Group Seeks to Prevent Medicine Sales to Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic A group with close ties to Donald Trump is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite American President’s claim this week that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains Syria’s Idlib province is experiencing “rare calm” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a military ceasefire in the war-torn country, after a six-hour meeting in Moscow. The ceasefire agreement allows Damascus to secure two strategic routes running through the militant-held province.

Russian President Wants Direct Talks with Turkish Counterpart over Syria’s Idlib President Vladimir Putin told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dozens of Turkish troops died in a Syrian airstrike in the Arab country’s Idlib province as no one knew they were there, stressing the crisis in the Syrian province is so dire that a personal conversation between the two leaders is needed.

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has banned Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina amid the rapid spread of a coronavirus worldwide.

Iran Leader Urges India to Stop Killing Muslims to Avoid Isolation in Muslim World Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Indian government to prevent from massacre of Muslims, warning that violence against Muslim people in the South Asian country will lead to isolation of New Delhi in the Islamic world.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks' Surrender

Friday 6 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks' Surrender
This week’s meeting between Presidents Putin and Erdogan in Moscow was cast as preventing a war between Russia and Turkey in Syria. War, however, was never on the horizon. Putin called Erdogan’s bluff, and the Turk folded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, accompanied by their respective senior national security advisers, met in Moscow on March 5. The purpose of this emergency summit was to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire that would bring an end to heavy fighting in Syria’s Idlib province that threatened to draw their two nations into direct military conflict. After more than six hours of meeting, a new agreement, packaged as an “additional protocol” to the “Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the De-escalation Area as of September 17, 2018” (better known as the “Sochi Agreement”), was agreed to by both parties.

A sputtering offensive

Over the course of a week, from February 27 through March 5, Syria’s Idlib province transitioned from being ground zero for a war between the Syrian army and allied forces, and heavily armed groups opposed to the rule of Syrian President Bashar Assad, into a geopolitical powder keg that threatened to pull the Turkish and Russian militaries into direct conflict with one another. On March 1, Turkey, following up on threats previously made by President Erdogan to drive the Syrian Army and its allies back to the line of demarcation set forth in the original Sochi Agreement, unleashed a major offensive, dubbed “Operation Spring Shield” and involving thousands of Turkish troops fighting alongside anti-Assad formations.

This operation soon fizzled; not only was the Turkish advance halted in its tracks, but the Syrian Army, supported by Hezbollah and pro-Iranian militias, were able to recapture much of the territory lost in the earlier fighting. Faced with the choice of either escalating further and directly confronting Russian forces, or facing defeat on the battlefield, Erdogan instead flew to Moscow.

The new additional protocol, which entered into effect at midnight Moscow time on Friday, March 6, represents a strategic defeat for Erdogan and the Turkish military which, as NATO’s second-largest standing armed force, equipped and trained to the highest Western standards, should have been more than a match for a rag-tag Syrian Army, worn down after nine years of non-stop combat. The Syrian armed forces, together with its allies, however, fought the Turks to a standstill. Moreover, the anti-Assad fighters that had been trained and equipped by the Turks proved to be a disappointment on the battlefield.

One of the major reasons behind the Turkish failure was the fact that Russia controlled the air space over Idlib, denying the Turks the use of aircraft, helicopters and (except for a single 48-hour period) drones, while apparently using their own aircraft, together with the Syrian Air Force, to pummel both the Turkish military and their allied anti-Assad forces (though neither side has officially confirmed the Russians bombing the Turks – that would be a disaster for the talks). In the end, the anti-Assad fighters were compelled to take shelter within so-called ‘Observation posts’– heavily fortified Turkish garrisons established under the Sochi Agreement, intermingling with Turkish forces to protect themselves from further attack. Operation Spring Shield turned out to be a resounding defeat for the Turks and their allies.

Problems talking doesn’t solve

Under the terms of the original Sochi Agreement, the Turkish military was supposed to oversee the removal of heavily armed anti-Assad forces, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization, from so-called ‘de-escalation zones.’ The failure to accomplish this task, coupled with continued attacks against Syrian positions by HTS fighters, prompted the Syrian Army’s attack in Idlib. The additional protocol negotiated this week in Moscow “reaffirms” the Turkish and Russian “dedication” to “combat all forms of terrorism” and to “eliminate all terrorist groups in Syria”.

How this will be implemented is not spelled out in the additional protocol, indeed, given the fact that the majority of the anti-Assad forces that have sought refuge in the Turkish observation posts are HTS fighters that had, just a week before, been provided arms and vehicles to carry out attacks coordinated with the Turkish Army, the practicalities of implementation appear non-existent.

The agreement also focuses on another critical, yet unfulfilled, aspect of the original Sochi agreement – the guarantee of safe passage along the strategic M4 and M5 highway corridors connecting the city of Aleppo with Latakia (M4) and Damascus (M5). The inability and/or unwillingness on the part of the Turks to follow through with this provision was the major impetus behind the current Syrian offensive in Idlib. Indeed, the Syrian Army was able to gain full control of the M5 highway and was in the process of doing the same for the M4 highway when the Moscow agreement brought an end to the fighting.

Under the terms of the additional protocol, the new zones of de-escalation will be defined by the frontlines as they currently exist, securing the hard-won advances made by the Syrian Army and embarrassing Erdogan, who had promised to drive the Syrians back to the positions as they existed at the time of the original Sochi Agreement. Moreover, the M4 highway will now be buffered by a 12-kilometer security zone (Six kilometers on each side), and will be jointly patrolled by Turkey and Russia, guaranteeing secure passage for commercial vehicle traffic. These patrols will begin on March 15, which means the Turks have ten days to oversee the evacuation of anti-Assad forces from this corridor–in effect, pushing them back north of the M4 highway, which was the goal of the Syrian offensive to begin with.

Back in line, but for how long?

While couched as a ceasefire agreement, the additional protocol produced by the Moscow summit between Putin and Erdogan on Thursday is a thinly disguised instrument of surrender. The Syrian government got everything it was looking for by launching its offensive, and the Turks and their anti-Assad allies were left licking their wounds in a much-reduced Idlib pocket. Beyond preventing direct conflict between Turkey and Russia, the additional protocol achieves little that changes the situation on the ground. Turkey is still faced with the task of disarming the HTS fighters it currently embraces as allies, and the humanitarian crisis triggered by hundreds of thousands of refugees displaced by the earlier fighting remains. In many ways, the additional protocol, like its antecedent, the Sochi Agreement, is an arrangement designed to fail, because by succeeding it only perpetuates an unsustainable reality that will only be resolved when the totality of Syrian territory is restored to the control of the Syrian government.

Source: Russia Today

By: Scott Ritter

Idlib Ceasefire Russia Turkey Putin Erdogan

