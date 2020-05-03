How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 March 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

News

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison Saudi regime’s Supreme Court has sentenced a political dissident from the mainly Shiite-populated Eastern Province to life in prison.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position on Sunday after the parliament failed to approve his new cabinet.

Iran to Set up Special Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in 3 Days Iran Plans to set up a special hospital in the province of Yazd in a matter of three days for the treatment of confirmed coronavirus patients and containing the deadly virus.

Myanmar Regime Kills Five Rohingya Muslims, Including Child, in Rakhine Myanmarese Buddhist regime has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims, including a child, in western state of Rakhine, where state-sponsored violence has prevailed in recent years.

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister

Threat of Nuclear War Between US, Russia at Its Greatest Since 1983

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Region Undergoing Geopolitical Changes After Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Expert

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Thursday 5 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Related Content

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- While Syria is now a point for global focus amid Damascus campaign to take back Idlib from the foreign-backed terrorists and the Turkish intervention to save the terrorist militias, on Tuesday the government of eastern Libya and the Syrian government agreed to re-establish ties between the two countries as a Libyan delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdel Rahim al-Ahayrash and Foreign Minister Abdul Hadi al-Hewaij, representing General Khalifa Haftar has been engaged in several-day talks with the Syrian officials.

At a ceremony, Libya reopened its embassy in Syria. Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad in a speech said that the return of the Libyan flag to Damascus would be a prelude for return of other countries’ flags to the Arab country.

This development is taking place in the Syrian foreign relations while recently the Arab League delayed to the summer a scheduled meeting of the Arab leaders in Algeria under excuse of fears of Coronavirus spread. Informed sources have said that the delay was an outcome of a difference between the Arab countries and Algeria as the latter insisted that Syrian government, which was suspended in the Arab bloc only a few months after eruption of the crisis in 2011, should return to the Arab meetings.

The delay carries three hidden points, analysts point: First, Syria has a clear outlook of the government taking back the terrorist-held territories and stabilizing the conditions. Second, Syria is gaining a geopolitical significance amid rivalry among the key power poles. And third, the Arab world is undergoing unavoidable changes.

Syria, forefront of anti-terror battle

The start of the Syrian crisis in 2011 along with the massive foreign intervention to topple the Syrian government ignited a devastating conflict in the Arab country that saw a spread of terrorism the world has never seen before.

The Arab countries spearheading the Arab anti-Damascus camp – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar– which pushed to oust the government of President Bashar al-Assad played a major role in suspension of Syria from the Arab League and forcing other Arab states to cut off diplomatic ties with the Syrian government.

However this anti-Damascus line broke as many Arab countries a few years later understood that aggravated situation in Syria only fuels terrorism which poses common dangers to the whole Arab world. Gradually, the countries figured out the importance of Syria as a forefront of anti-terror fight during which the government paid a high price. So, it can be said that the Arab countries are beginning to improve the ties with Damascus as the Syrian government stabilizes the security conditions after years of fight against terrorist militias. Such countries as Libya, which itself is a victim of terrorism, are backing the Syrian operations against the Turkish and Western-backed terrorist groups.

Syria, a playing card in foiling Turkey’s empire building dreams

The eastern Libya delegation trip to Syria and reopening the embassy in Damascus and also launching efforts by other Arab states to restore Syria seat in the Arab League come while a large-scale proxy confrontation between rival actors is underway in Libya. Arab and Russian-backed General Haftar is leading an assault against the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) to wrest the capital Tripoli from the government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Siraj.

Libya, an oil and gas-rich country with geopolitical significance in the Mediterranean coast, has been home to two parallel governments one in the east and one in the west as the war, prompted by fall of the Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 as a result of popular uprising, kept unfolding between militias. The war gave birth to regional and international opposite camps in Libya. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE back General Haftar while on the opposite side Turkey throws its military weight behind the GNA.

The proxy war prompted deployment of mercenaries by Haftar patrons and military forces and Syria war terrorist fighters by Turkey to Libya. In the middle of this situation, Haftar and his backers are growing increasing awareness of the Syrian status as the center of focus of the Turkish regional militaristic policies. They are improving Libyan-Syrian ties as they want to neutralize Erdogan strategy in Syria and at the same time prevent transfer of terrorist fighters from Syria to Libya. Syrian and Libyan officials emphasized joint fight against terrorist groups and foreign intervention.

More to Turkey’s frustration, on Monday Al-Arabi Al-Jadid news website reported that Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel is leading an effort to form an Arab coalition to deter the Turkish influence in the Arab world. The Arab-language website added that last week a meeting was held in Cairo with a theme focusing on Turkish intervention in Arab world.

The intelligence meeting ended with recommendations for the Arab leaders: First, Syria suspension should end as immediately as possible and second Damascus should take part in the upcoming Algeria-hosted Arab League summit. The website revealed secret trip by the Egyptian intelligence chief to Algeria, Morocco, and eastern Libya to push for anti-Turkish Arab alliance.

Power equations change gradually in Arab League

Over the past decade, the Arab world underwent essential changes the outcome of which has been upswing of independent voices and at the same time downswing of hegemony of wealthy Persian Gulf Arab powers. Tunisia, Algeria, and Sudan were the countries where despotic regimes close to Saudi Arabia and the UAE fell as a result of two waves of uprisings. In the long run, the scale will turn towards bigger power and role to the independent Arab states which are now along with special role of Iraq and Lebanon, pressing for immediate Syria return to the Arab League.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Turkey Rivalry Crisis Libya

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims
Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear as Protesters Return to Streets
Children Victims of Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen
Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

Turkey Shoots down Syrian Fighter Jet over Idlib
Syrian Army Advances in Militant-Held Areas despite Turkish Meddling
Disinfecting Public Places in Many Iranian Provinces amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Turkish Military Convoy Trucks Were Clamped with Punching Tyres in Idlib, Syria