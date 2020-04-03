Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

US spy agency reportedly have been hacking into Chinese aviation, energy, internet and even government sectors for more than a decade.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison Saudi regime’s Supreme Court has sentenced a political dissident from the mainly Shiite-populated Eastern Province to life in prison.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position on Sunday after the parliament failed to approve his new cabinet.

Iran to Set up Special Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in 3 Days Iran Plans to set up a special hospital in the province of Yazd in a matter of three days for the treatment of confirmed coronavirus patients and containing the deadly virus.

Myanmar Regime Kills Five Rohingya Muslims, Including Child, in Rakhine Myanmarese Buddhist regime has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims, including a child, in western state of Rakhine, where state-sponsored violence has prevailed in recent years.

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia
Alwaght- Russia blamed Turkey for allowed its observation posts in Syria's Idlib to virtually merge with terrorist bases.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov blasted Ankara for amassing troops in Idlib and the Western countries for turning a blind eye to the unlawful military build-up.

“No one in the West notices the actions of the Turkish side, which, in violation of international law, has deployed a strike force the size of a mechanized division to Syria’s Idlib,” he said.

Terrorist fortifications have merged with Turkish outposts in Idlib, said the official, adding that “attacks and mass artillery fire on neighboring civilian settlements and the Russian airbase at Khmeimim turned from sporadic to daily.”

 “Amid the total cynicism and the West’s fake concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, only the Russian center for reconciliation of the opposing sides and the legitimate Syrian government deliver to the liberated areas all the needed assistance for local residents daily,” he said.

“All of Russia's official requests to the UN and Western countries — who delivered humanitarian aid across the Turkish border and all of it went not to refugees, but to terrorists — remained unanswered. All we heard were the lamentations about the need to ‘preserve the Sochi agreements at all costs,’” he added.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia signed an agreement in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, under which Ankara was required to establish observation posts in the militant-controlled Idlib and separate extremist terrorist from other armed anti-Damascus militant groups willing to engage in peace talks with the Syrian government. 

Turkey was also obliged to take effective measures to ensure a lasting ceasefire in the region.

Currently, however, foreign-backed terrorist rule supreme in Idlib in quite close proximity to the Turkish troops. They also continue to target Syrian troops and allied Russian personnel.

Syria launched a counter-terrorism offensive in Idlib and neighboring areas last December, but the campaign coincided with a massive deployment of troops and military equipment by Turkey, which is evidently upset by changing conditions on the ground.

Last week, the Turkish government allowed the refugee to enter Europe, after accusing the Europeans of not doing enough to help it with the refugees as well as its failing to have Moscow stop Damascus’ advances in Idlib.

It came on the back of an air strike by Syrian forces in Idlib that killed at least 36 Turkish soldiers, whom Russia said were “in the battle formations of terrorist groups.”

Top EU diplomat visits Turkey, urges Idlib de-escalation

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell  met with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in Ankara to discuss the situation along the EU-Turkey border.

 “Pressure and unilateral action are not an answer. We need to work hand in hand to address common challenges, for the benefit of both Turkey and the EU,” Borrell tweeted.

He also sat down for talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and underlined the need for Idlib de-escalation.

Idlib is the only large territory in the hands of terrorists after the Syrian military managed to undo militant gains across the Arab country and bring back almost all of Syrian soil under government control.

 

