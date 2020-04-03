Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 4 March 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

News

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib

One more Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group West-Backed Saudi Arabia is set to execute five Shiite teenagers arrested on charges of participating in demonstrations in 2011, a rights group revealed.

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims Iranian activists, university students, and seminarists gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in the capital Tehran to protest the recent massacre of scores of Muslims by Hindu mobs amid New Delhi’s discriminatory measures targeting subscribers of Islam.

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US Taliban militants launched more than a dozen attacks on Afghan military bases shortly after they signed a so-called peace deal with the US.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison Saudi regime’s Supreme Court has sentenced a political dissident from the mainly Shiite-populated Eastern Province to life in prison.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position on Sunday after the parliament failed to approve his new cabinet.

Iran to Set up Special Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in 3 Days Iran Plans to set up a special hospital in the province of Yazd in a matter of three days for the treatment of confirmed coronavirus patients and containing the deadly virus.

Myanmar Regime Kills Five Rohingya Muslims, Including Child, in Rakhine Myanmarese Buddhist regime has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims, including a child, in western state of Rakhine, where state-sponsored violence has prevailed in recent years.

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria Israel has confessed that the regime assassinated the son of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Syrian capital last November

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

Saudi Regime Plans to Execute 5 Teenage Shiite Activists: Rights Group

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat

Taliban Attacks Afghan Army Bases despite Peace Deal with US

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

What Did Foil Iraqi PM Allawi’s Government Formation?

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy

Dozens Dead as Hindu Mobs Launch Anti-Muslim Pogroms Amid Trump Visit to India

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

Once Saudi Allies, Tribes in Eastern Yemen’s Al-Mahrah Are Now Battling Saudi Forces

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates

Threat of Nuclear War Between US, Russia at Its Greatest Since 1983

How Is Relationship Between Saudi Government, Religious Apparatus?

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat

Wednesday 4 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said the winner of Israeli regime’s recent elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

“It is obvious that settlement, occupation, and apartheid, have won the Israeli elections,” said Erekat in a tweet on Tuesday. “Netanyahu’s campaign was about the continuation of the occupation and conflict, which will force the people of the region to live by the sword: continuation of violence, extremism and chaos.”

It is obvious that settlement,occupation and apartheid , have won the Israeli elections. Netanyahu’s campaign was about the continuation of the occupation and conflict. Which will force the people of the region to Live by the sword:continuation of violence , extremism and chaos

— Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) March 2, 2020

On the eve of the elections, Netanyahu pledged to annex further parts of the occupied West Bank “within weeks” if he was re-elected. Furthermore, the Israeli premier announced last month that he had plans to build thousands of settler units in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

In the early hours of Tuesday, an ebullient Netanyahu claimed “a tremendous victory” in the Monday polls, boasting that his party had defied “all expectations.”

However, still non-final results showed later on Tuesday that Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party had only managed to secure 59 seats in the 120-member Knesset, meaning that the incumbent premier was two seats shy of an outright parliamentary majority.

That was a repeat of previous elections, in April and September last year. As with those elections, Netanyahu now has to form a coalition government. He failed to do so the previous two times.

Netanyahu has also been indicted for corruption, which would possibly ignite a constitutional confrontation between the regime’s political and judicial powerhouses over whether the premier is able to establish a government while under indictment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erekat said the Israeli prime minister “has taken the wrong side of history” and his pro-conflict policies would take the region into a cycle of violence, extremism, counter-violence and bloodshed.

He added that Netanyahu’s “whole election campaign was about annexation of the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, the settlements, Jerusalem [al-Quds], subjecting the Palestinian people to further and deeper to the Israeli occupation, denying them the rights of determination.”

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has also slammed the election, saying the elections in Palestinian territory had “no legitimacy” and Israel would remain an occupying regime.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Netanyahou Corruption Saeb Erekat

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear as Protesters Return to Streets
Children Victims of Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen
New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law

Bloody Violence in India over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law

Syrian Army Advances in Militant-Held Areas despite Turkish Meddling
Disinfecting Public Places in Many Iranian Provinces amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Turkish Military Convoy Trucks Were Clamped with Punching Tyres in Idlib, Syria
Migrants Arrive in Lesbos, Greek, after Turkey Says Can Bot StopThem Leaving