  Tuesday 3 March 2020

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence

India summons Iran Envoy over FM Zarif’s Tweet against Anti-Muslim Violence

India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Hamas Praises Russia for Rejecting US Pro-Israel Plan The head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau hailed Russia for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison Saudi regime’s Supreme Court has sentenced a political dissident from the mainly Shiite-populated Eastern Province to life in prison.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position on Sunday after the parliament failed to approve his new cabinet.

Iran to Set up Special Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in 3 Days Iran Plans to set up a special hospital in the province of Yazd in a matter of three days for the treatment of confirmed coronavirus patients and containing the deadly virus.

Myanmar Regime Kills Five Rohingya Muslims, Including Child, in Rakhine Myanmarese Buddhist regime has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims, including a child, in western state of Rakhine, where state-sponsored violence has prevailed in recent years.

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria Israel has confessed that the regime assassinated the son of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Syrian capital last November

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor At least 26 Syrian soldiers have been killed in northwestern Syria where Turkish army launched drone strikes. The attack was response to the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers who were killed on Thursday during a Syrian army offensive against terrorists in Idlib.

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Tuesday 3 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Alwaght- Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the US-based Nation of Islam movement, rebuked President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying “murder is your modus operandi.”

Early on January 2020, Pentagon, by direct order of Trump, conducted drone strike against General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and their companions outside Baghdad International Airport.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

During speech at the Savior’s Day conference in Detroit, Michigan, Farrakhan said "Mr. Trump killed my brother Qassem Soleimani,” Press TV reported.

The African American activist and Muslim preacher condemned Trump for trying to justify the assassination of General Soleimani by falsely claiming he was a “bad man” who had “killed a lot of Americans.”

“That man was no terrorist … he was the brother of [the Iraqi people] from Iran trying to rid them of an occupying [US] army.”

"Mr. Trump... you said that my brother [Qassem Soleimani] is a terrorist... you may call me a terrorist tomorrow to justify what the government is planning to do to me and the Nation Of Islam," Farrakhan said.

“See, murder is your modus operandi. See here I am now. You want me dead. And after today you might want to speed it up. I don't know.”

Farrakhan also assailed the US military presence in the Middle East, saying they were in the region to protect “your little flunky nations.”

“What the hell were you doing in Iraq?” Farrakhan shouted at Trump. “[The US military] is an occupying army in the Middle East; soldiers everywhere; who sent for them? Protecting your little flunky nations.”

“You went there not to save the Iraqi people. You went there and spent a trillion dollars to make Iraq a bulwark of defense against Iran.”

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism.

Iraqi lawmakers also took action by unanimously approving a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

During his speech, Farrakhan warned Trump that “America is falling” because “everybody is rebelling against God.”

“America is falling, is falling. Why are you falling America? Because you have become the habitation of devils. A hole for every foul person. A cage for every hateful bird. Have you become a nation of devils?”

"Mr. Trump, this nation has become a habitation of devils. Everybody rebelling against God.

In November, Farrakhan made a solidarity trip to Iran, where he told Iranian students that “America has never been a democracy.”

 

