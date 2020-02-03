What’s Motivating Bipartisan, Lobby Opposition to Bernie Sanders?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win

People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison Saudi regime’s Supreme Court has sentenced a political dissident from the mainly Shiite-populated Eastern Province to life in prison.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position on Sunday after the parliament failed to approve his new cabinet.

Iran to Set up Special Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in 3 Days Iran Plans to set up a special hospital in the province of Yazd in a matter of three days for the treatment of confirmed coronavirus patients and containing the deadly virus.

Myanmar Regime Kills Five Rohingya Muslims, Including Child, in Rakhine Myanmarese Buddhist regime has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims, including a child, in western state of Rakhine, where state-sponsored violence has prevailed in recent years.

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria Israel has confessed that the regime assassinated the son of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Syrian capital last November

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor At least 26 Syrian soldiers have been killed in northwestern Syria where Turkish army launched drone strikes. The attack was response to the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers who were killed on Thursday during a Syrian army offensive against terrorists in Idlib.

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank The European Union criticized the Israeli regime for its plan to build thousands of illegal settlements in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), warning that such construction will sever territorial contiguity between the area and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report Syrian army forces have dealt heavy blows to Turkish-backed militants in the southern environs of the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions in the conflict between Ankara and Damascus have escalated to a dramatic level after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in air raids in the region.

What’s Motivating Bipartisan, Lobby Opposition to Bernie Sanders?

Tuesday 3 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What's Motivating Bipartisan, Lobby Opposition to Bernie Sanders?

Alwaght- As the November 3 presidential elections draw closer in the US, the attentions turn to see who will be the Democratic rival to Donald Trump. The 59th US elections are moving near while so far a fierce battle has been underway among Democratic hopefuls to see who can be the final Democratic candidate. In the meantime, even though Bernie Sanders has been a frontrunner in the competition, the Democratic rivals have unprecedentedly focused their criticism against him. 

Sanders, 78, on the one side is under fire of his fellow party members and on the other side has been under a Trump-led campaign of face damaging as the contest heats up. 

This antipathy to Sanders raises a question: Why is motivating Democratic nominees and also Trump to come against Sanders? What does make them fear a Sanders White House? 

The iconoclastic Sanders 

The major issue encouraging bipartisan opposition to Sanders's presidency is his being an iconoclast in US politics. Although he served as a senator for years in the Senate and in general in the US political system, he still shows in his opinions and decisions that he is essentially opposed to the dominant political and economic systems in his country. 

In fact, what Sanders has in mind for the US economy and politics in case of victory in the upcoming elections can pave the way for fundamental changes in the US. Although Congress supervises the president’s decisions and actions, the head of the White House has tremendous capabilities to issue executive orders and make major decisions for the country. So, now even the Democrats are worried that in case of assuming the power at the White House, Sanders will introduce root changes to the dominant political and economic discourses in the US. 

Sanders would be the first anti-Zionist Jewish president 

Another reason that draws bipartisan opposition to Sanders is his anti-Zionist opinions. It should be taken into account that Sanders himself is an American Jew but is heavily opposed to the Zionism and the pro-Israeli lobbies in his country. He several times in his presidential campaigns voiced support to oppressed Palestinians who have been living under the Israeli occupation for over seven decades. 

Even worse for the pro-Israeli voices in US politics is Sanders’ promise to stay away from the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) summit scheduled for March 1-3. He also vowed to return the US embassy from Al-Quds (Jerusalem) to Tel Aviv. These stances aroused the ire of capitalist and political lobbies run by the Zionists. They are afraid that in case of being elected as US President, Sanders will take some punitive measures against the Israeli regime. 

A socialist in the heart of capitalism center 

Yet another reason the Democrats are taking stances against Sanders is American public’s unwelcome of his socialist slogans and approaches. After the end of WWII and during the Cold War, a period in which two major blocs of the West and East were engaged in a rivalry, the US led the Western bloc and the Soviet Union led the Eastern bloc. Several decades of the Cold War, which ended with the Soviet collapse, engraved negative sensitivity to socialism in the minds of the Western public. Even some socialists in the Western world were sued legally for their ideas. 

Now the Democrats hold that in the US, the cradle of capitalism liberalism, attracting the votes of the American public by Sanders who apparently has socialist views is impossible. Still, it is important to know that since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 the American society has undergone substantial intellectual developments and some of the socialism-based programs of the Democratic Sanders can be even attractive for a large part of the American society. 

A voice for the marginalized and neglected people

Sanders is attacked also by Trump and that is because of the similarity of the two sides in the way they attract the votes of the American citizens. In 2016, Trump raised populist slogans and asserted the need to fight corrupt, hypocritical, and lying officials. He vowed to the American votes that he will cleanse the White House of corrupt politicians. His emphasis was on offering care and privileges to the marginalized and neglected citizens, who helped him make his way to the White House. 

Now Sanders on a larger scale and range is riding on the populism wave in the US. Like Trump in 2016, Sanders in 2020 is making slogans about changing the corrupt political system and taking care of the neglected. Although the neglected community has so far not effectively affected the presidential equations in the country, the confrontation of two rivals with similar populist promises and claims can record the highest rate of turnout in the November election. Meanwhile, Trump is afraid that arousing the lower classes could end up detrimental to his position and an uprising of the marginalized could send Sanders to the White House.

Sanders Election Policy Trump US Populism

