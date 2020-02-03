Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win

Occupied Palestine: People Vote after Israeli Leaders Use Alarmist Virus Rumors to Win

People in Occupied Palestine are voting in regime’s third general elections in less than a year, amid accusations that Zionist rivals are spreading fake coronavirus reports to tip the scales of the vote.

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer Iran does not count on the US for help in its battle against new coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington’s alleged offer of assistance.

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison Saudi regime’s Supreme Court has sentenced a political dissident from the mainly Shiite-populated Eastern Province to life in prison.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position on Sunday after the parliament failed to approve his new cabinet.

Iran to Set up Special Hospital for Coronavirus Patients in 3 Days Iran Plans to set up a special hospital in the province of Yazd in a matter of three days for the treatment of confirmed coronavirus patients and containing the deadly virus.

Myanmar Regime Kills Five Rohingya Muslims, Including Child, in Rakhine Myanmarese Buddhist regime has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims, including a child, in western state of Rakhine, where state-sponsored violence has prevailed in recent years.

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria Israel has confessed that the regime assassinated the son of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Syrian capital last November

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor At least 26 Syrian soldiers have been killed in northwestern Syria where Turkish army launched drone strikes. The attack was response to the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers who were killed on Thursday during a Syrian army offensive against terrorists in Idlib.

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank The European Union criticized the Israeli regime for its plan to build thousands of illegal settlements in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), warning that such construction will sever territorial contiguity between the area and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report Syrian army forces have dealt heavy blows to Turkish-backed militants in the southern environs of the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions in the conflict between Ankara and Damascus have escalated to a dramatic level after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in air raids in the region.

Iran Urges Turkey to 'Behave Wisely' To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria

Iran Urges Turkey to 'Behave Wisely' To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria
Alwaght- Iran called on Turkey to avoid further escalation of its aggression against Syria, reminding Ankara that it has so far refrained from responding to Turkish attacks.

In a statement published by Iranian news agencies Sunday, Iranian military advisory center in Syria said it “demands that the Turkish forces behave wisely, taking the Syrian and Turkish nations’ interests into consideration,” Press TV reported.

 “We assert to the Turkish nation that their sons have been within our range for a month now, and we could have taken revenge, but refrained from doing so on the orders of our commanders,” it added. 

It also asked Turkish people to pressure their officials into committing to the standing de-escalation agreements on Syria and thus prevent wider bloodshed.

Ankara has begun directly intervening against Syrian forces as part of a bid to help terrorist groups that are halting Damascus' advances in Idlib.

Syria's ongoing offensive in Idlib was launched in August 2019 to oust terrorists from their last major bastion in the Arab country after repeated attacks on Syrian and Russian positions. 

Under a deal reached between Turkey and Russia in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in September 2018, Turkish troops were deployed in Idlib and set up observation posts there.

The agreement required Ankara to oust Takfiri terrorists from the northwestern Syrian province. But, more than a year into the Sochi deal, foreign-backed terrorists rule supreme in Idlib in close proximity to the Turkish troops. 

Turkey is evidently upset by changing conditions on the ground in the wake of the Syrian army advances. It has deployed massive troops and military equipment in recent weeks to stop Syrian troops from ousting terrorists. 

Iran began lending military advisory support to Syria at Damascus’ request after the Arab nation found itself in the grip of terrorism fueled by foreign countries, including Turkey, in 2011.

The advisory center recounted how Turkish warplanes had started targeting its members and facilities with volleys of fire and precision missiles after it began assisting the Syrian military.

Early Saturday, the center said, it issued a directive that would prevent the targeting of Turkish positions in Idlib. The Turkish military, nevertheless, kept up its artillery fire against the center’s facilities, it added.

The Iranian outpost said Turkish-backed armed groups began attacking the Syrian military after the center helped it liberate the M5 motorway that links the Syrian capital Damascus to the major western cities of Hama, Homs and Aleppo.

The advisory center said it had dispatched negotiators to the Turkish military to press it on stopping the aggression and insisting on the resolution of the crisis through diplomatic channels.

The Turkish military did not heed the request, sustaining its fire to the point that it led to "the martyrdom of several of our combatants," it noted.

The outpost insisted, though, that it would stand by the Syrian government, nation, and military to preserve the Arab country’s sovereignty and oust all terrorists.

Iran, Lebanon hold funeral processions 

On Sunday, bodies of 12 defendants of a holy shrine in Syria killed in Idlib were laid to rest in the Iranian city of Qom. 

Thousands of mourners also attended a funeral procession and a subsequent burial ceremony in the Lebanese capital of Beirut in honor of five Hezbollah members killed during Turkish attacks in Idlib Friday.

Turkish drone strikes in Idlib province killed 19 government soldiers on Sunday, a London-based war monitor reported.

They died in strikes on a military convoy in the Jabal al-Zawiya area and a base near Maaret al-Numan city, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The report came hours after Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes, in an escalating offensive against the Damascus government in Idlib.

Turkish warplanes also bombed the al-Nayrab airfield west of Aleppo city and rendered it unusable, Turkey’s official Anatolia news agency reported.  

Following weeks of violence in the province, Turkey confirmed a full military operation against Syrian forces after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed last week in an airstrike blamed on Damascus.

Russia has said the Turkish soldiers were killed outside the de-escalation zone among "terrorists."

Syria's official SANA news agency said four intruding Turkish drones were shot down in Idlib Sunday.

A military source also said the army had shut the airspace over the country's northwest, warning that any intruding aircraft would be brought down.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said Moscow could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying in Syria, the TASS news agency reported.

“In these conditions, the leadership of Russia’s military contingent (in Syria) cannot guarantee the safety of Turkish flights in Syrian skies,” TASS cited Counter Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev as saying.

 

Tags :

Iran Turkey Syria

