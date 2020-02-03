North Korea Test-Fires 2 Projectiles towards Sea of Japan: SouthKorea

Alwaght- North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles eastward into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military said on Monday.

The two missiles were fired from the Wonsan area on North Korea’s east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

“The military is monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness,” the statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation from the North.

The development comes over two months after Pyongyang declared an end to a moratorium on its missile tests.

At a party meeting in late December last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that Pyongyang no longer considered itself bound by an agreement with the US because Washington was not upholding its end of the bargain.

The North Korean leader also warned hostile countries that his military would demonstrate a “new strategic weapon” in the near future.

The North Korean statement came after the US repeatedly refused to relieve any of the sanctions on the North.

The United Nations Security Council, the US, South Korea, and other bodies have slapped multiple sets of sanctions on Pyongyang over its weapons programs.

International efforts to de-escalate the rising tensions between Pyongyang and Washington resulted in three meetings between Kim and US President Donald Trump, but little tangible progress was made afterwards.