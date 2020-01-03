US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

News

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates

Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria Israel has confessed that the regime assassinated the son of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Syrian capital last November

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor At least 26 Syrian soldiers have been killed in northwestern Syria where Turkish army launched drone strikes. The attack was response to the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers who were killed on Thursday during a Syrian army offensive against terrorists in Idlib.

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank The European Union criticized the Israeli regime for its plan to build thousands of illegal settlements in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), warning that such construction will sever territorial contiguity between the area and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report Syrian army forces have dealt heavy blows to Turkish-backed militants in the southern environs of the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions in the conflict between Ankara and Damascus have escalated to a dramatic level after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in air raids in the region.

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran’s Health Ministry has vowed that the country’s response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy The US military said a Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at an American surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea in international airspace

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Report

US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

Monday 2 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

Alwaght- On Saturday, representatives from the US and the Taliban insurgent group signed a landmark deal in Doha, Qatar. 

The two sides have been negotiating for 18 months to reach a peace deal according to which all American forces should leave Afghanistan in the next 14 months. According to the deal, a new stage of pro-peace efforts would be launched, aimed at drawing a thaw between the militant group and the Afghan government. 

The Saturday agreement focused on four major cases: 

1. Taliban agreed to give guarantees that it would not use Afghanistan soil against the US and allied countries’ security. 

2. The US will announce a timetable for full withdrawal of its and the NATO forces within 14 months. 

3. Arranging negotiations between the Kabul government and the Taliban in March

4. Seeking a comprehensive ceasefire through intra-Afghan talk 

The US has reportedly agreed to cut its forces operating in Afghanistan to 8,600 from 13,000 within 135 days. The rest will leave Afghanistan in nearly 10 months

The agreement also contains promises to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in the Afghanistan government’s jails. The Taliban on the opposite side has promised to release some 1,000 prisoners it holds.

However, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that his government had not agreed to a clause set out in the deal. "The government of Afghanistan has made no commitment to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners," Ghani told reporters in Kabul on Sunday, a day after the accord was signed.

The US said that as the Kabul-Taliban talks launch, it will practically mull lifting sanctions on the Taliban leaders. By August 27, all of the sanctions on the insurgent group’s members will be lifted, Washington has promised under the agreement. 

The second part of the agreement is dedicated to the way the Taliban plan to cut off their relations to terrorist groups active inside Afghanistan and outside it. 

And the third part says that the US will push to get approval for the accord from the other members of the United Nations Security Council. 

Signing agreement in a pessimistic atmosphere 

What was conspicuous regarding the deal was the pessimism overshadowing the event. The US  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who traveled to Doha to attend the event in comments said that “the chapter of American history on the Taliban is written in blood” and stressed that while the path ahead would be difficult, the deal represented "the best opportunity for peace in a generation.” He added that at the moment he had a sense similar to that in 9/11 attacks.

On the other side, the head of the Taliban office in Doha Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said that the day of agreement with the US echoed the days of British and then Soviet defeat in Afghanistan. “This is a victory for Afghanistan,” he noted. He added that the agreement with Washington is the start of the end of the occupation of Afghanistan. 

The tone of the two signatories showed that despite the peace deal inking, they are not yet freed from pessimism against each other. Perhaps the Taliban will continue its anti-American policies, though it agreed not to attack the US security and interests in the country. 

The accord between the US and the Taliban, at the same time, bears two significant points: 

1. The US defeat in Afghanistan 

The deal was inked 18 years after the US invaded Afghanistan in an anti-Taliban campaign that saw the toppling of the group’s government in Kabul. To be precise, the war was waged against Afghanistan to eradicate the Taliban in the Central Asian nation. But not only the Americans did not reach this goal but also they sat with the militant group and signed a peace deal with it. 

Main reason behind US defeat in the face of Taliban and being forced to ink a peace agreement with the group it struggled to obliterate is more related to the remarkably high costs of the two-decade war than any other thing.

Despite 18 years of war in Afghanistan, the Taliban just over the past few months seized a large portion of the territories. Afghanistan, despite a US promise of stability and democracy, remains origin to one of the world’s biggest migration waves. Although the living conditions saw relative enhancement over the past two-decades and education chances, for example, grew bigger, all of this advancement was superficial and based on a shaky ground lacking infrastructural basis that could make it sustainable. So, the US military presence in Afghanistan has not yielded genuine growth and development after all these years. 

For the US, the costs of war have been so high. Add to this at least 2,400 American soldiers killed in the war, which was a very high casualties rate. Over the past 18 years, some 38,000 Afghan civilians were killed, drawing pubic discontentment with the US record in Afghanistan. The discontentment is visible inside Afghanistan and the US. One of Trump’s election campaign premises was withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the war. 

The war has been heavy on the US taxpayers. The Pentagon claims that since the beginning of the war in 2001, the US spent about $680 billion on the campaign. These high human and financial costs push the US leaders to seek a face-saving peace deal to end the war against Taliban. 

2. US strategic position in Central Asia undermined 

The possible US pullout of Afghanistan that is a Taliban condition in the agreement will weaken the American position in the region. This is something even the Americans are aware of, but they may find no other way other than leaving Afghanistan. 

By the Afghanistan campaign, the US was hopeful to set up a sturdy hurdle in the face of the Chinese influence in the region and at the same time have an eye on the anti-American Iran-Iraq-Syria camp. But the withdrawal will cut an essential part of its power to maneuver in the region and this cannot be denied. 

Moreover, by the US exit, Russia will get wider ground to play its growing role in Central Asia. All these demonstrate one thing in common: The US role and ground in West and Central Asia will be impaired, at a time when China on the other side of the game is deepening its influence in these regions.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

