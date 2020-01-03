Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 1 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

News

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates

Migrants Flock to Greece as Turkey Opens Floodgates

Hundreds of migrants headed through permeable borders to Greece from Turkey on Sunday as thousands more gathered on the Turkish side seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Afghan President Reject Taliban Demand for Release of 5,000 Prisoners after US Deal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected Taliban’s demand for release of up to 5,000 militant prisoners as a pre-condition of peace talks. His statement comes a day after the Taliban signed a peace deal with the US.

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria Israel has confessed that the regime assassinated the son of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Syrian capital last November

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor At least 26 Syrian soldiers have been killed in northwestern Syria where Turkish army launched drone strikes. The attack was response to the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers who were killed on Thursday during a Syrian army offensive against terrorists in Idlib.

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank The European Union criticized the Israeli regime for its plan to build thousands of illegal settlements in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), warning that such construction will sever territorial contiguity between the area and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report Syrian army forces have dealt heavy blows to Turkish-backed militants in the southern environs of the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions in the conflict between Ankara and Damascus have escalated to a dramatic level after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in air raids in the region.

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran’s Health Ministry has vowed that the country’s response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy The US military said a Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at an American surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea in international airspace

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor

Threat of Nuclear War Between US, Russia at Its Greatest Since 1983

26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib: Monitor

Israeli Regime Confirms Assassinating Palestinian Leader’s Son in Syria

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Violent Protests Kill Seven in New Delhi before Trump’s First India Visit

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President

Dozens Dead as Hindu Mobs Launch Anti-Muslim Pogroms Amid Trump Visit to India

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions

Once Saudi Allies, Tribes in Eastern Yemen’s Al-Mahrah Are Now Battling Saudi Forces

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran

Region Undergoing Geopolitical Changes After Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Expert

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor

Sunday 1 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the designation of Muhyiddin Yassin as his successor, saying he feels “betrayed” by the newly appointed premier.

"Apparently we are going to see a man who does not have majority support will become the prime minister. This is a very strange thing because the result of the 14th election should be that the winners form the government, here we are going to see from the same election the losers will form the government,” Mahathir said at a news conference in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, referring to the 2018 poll.

"I feel betrayed, mostly by Muhyiddin. He was working on this for a long time and now he has succeeded," he added.

Mahathir’s reformist "Pact of Hope" alliance, which scored a landslide victory in the May 2018 election, collapsed after months of bitter infighting and the move led to the resignation of the 94-year-old politician last weekend. He was later reappointed as interim prime minister and promised to seek a vote in the parliament to challenge Muhyiddin's support mainly from the corruption-tarnished former ruling party.

After a week of uncertainty, the Malaysian king — a constitutional monarch — appointed Muhyiddun, the former interior minister, as the prime minister. He was officially sworn in on Sunday.

The Malaysian palace announced that King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah believed Muhyiddin had the support of a majority of lawmakers, but Mahathir insisted that he had enough backing to return to the role with the support of at least 114 out of the 222 lawmakers.

The announcement was met with shock and sparked widespread anger among Malaysians who felt their democratic rights as voters had been undermined.

The king’s ejection of the reformist alliance, with the hashtag "NotMyPM" trending on Twitter, prompted more than 100,000 people to sign a petition that said the move was a "betrayal" of voters' choice at the 2018 poll.

Muhyiddin's coalition is comprised of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, as well as a hardline group that advocates tough religious laws.

The 72-year-old was deputy prime minister under Najib until he was sacked in 2015 amid a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib, himself, is now on trial for corruption in relation to wrongdoing at 1MDB.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Muhyiddin Yassin

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Children Victims of Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen
New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps
China Has Built Over 20 Mass Quarantine Centers For Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan
Children Victims of Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen

Children Victims of Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen

Turkish Military Convoy Trucks Were Clamped with Punching Tyres in Idlib, Syria
Migrants Arrive in Lesbos, Greek, after Turkey Says Can Bot StopThem Leaving
17 Dead, Dozens Injured in New Delhi Clashes between Supporters, Opponents of New Citizenship Law
Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in Al-Quds