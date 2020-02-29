Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 29 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

News

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank The European Union criticized the Israeli regime for its plan to build thousands of illegal settlements in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), warning that such construction will sever territorial contiguity between the area and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report Syrian army forces have dealt heavy blows to Turkish-backed militants in the southern environs of the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions in the conflict between Ankara and Damascus have escalated to a dramatic level after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in air raids in the region.

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran’s Health Ministry has vowed that the country’s response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy The US military said a Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at an American surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea in international airspace

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi

Once Saudi Allies, Tribes in Eastern Yemen’s Al-Mahrah Are Now Battling Saudi Forces

Threat of Nuclear War Between US, Russia at Its Greatest Since 1983

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’

How Is Relationship Between Saudi Government, Religious Apparatus?

Threat of Nuclear War Between US, Russia at Its Greatest Since 1983

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital

Assange Extradition Hearing Opens with Scathing Condemnation by Mainstream Media

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes

What Does Trump Seek Behind India Trip?

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US

Controversial Vote Gives Azerbaijan Ruling Party New Victory

Turkish-Backed Militant Attack in Syria’s Idlib Doomed to Fail – Why Launch It?

What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Saturday 29 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Greece Vetoes NATO Statement Supporting Turkey in Syria

Related Content

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Greece vetoed on Friday a NATO draft-statement supporting Turkey, following the recent killing that is engaged in military intervention in neighboring Syria, Al Masdar news reported citing Greek newspaper Vima.

According to the newspaper, the foreign minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias, issued direct instructions to The Permanent Mission of to NATO to use a veto if the text of the joint statement does not include a Greek proposal to refer to compliance with the March 2016 EU-Turkey declaration on refugees and migrants.The Greek demand was reportedly met with resistance by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and France.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded to begin political consultations provided for in Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, which allows a member country to ask for the organization’s assistance if it considers that its security, territorial integrity or political independence are threatened.

Ankara also requested that its allies assist on air defense and intelligence in connection with the situation in Syria's Idlib, but no agreements have been reached on the issue, according to the publication.

The report comes as 33 Turkish troops were killed by a Syrian airstrike in the Idlib Governorate on Thursday. The Russian military later explained that the Syrian army targeted Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists operating in the province, adding that Syrian government forces were not informed about the Turkish presence in the area.

The latest spike in fatal skirmishes follows several weeks of tensions triggered by attacks from Turkish-backed militants against the Syrian army.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Greece Turkey NATO Syria

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps
China Has Built Over 20 Mass Quarantine Centers For Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan
Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus
New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law

New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law

Migrants Arrive in Lesbos, Greek, after Turkey Says Can Bot StopThem Leaving
17 Dead, Dozens Injured in New Delhi Clashes between Supporters, Opponents of New Citizenship Law
Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in Al-Quds
Yemeni Forces Unveil Four Advanced Domestically-Built Missile Defense Systems