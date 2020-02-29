Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 29 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

News

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi Indian police have arrested hundreds of people following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that dozens of people.

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the strategic city of al-Hazm - the capital city of the northern al-Jawf province - as Saudis’ attempts to break the Yemeni advance have failed.

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank The European Union criticized the Israeli regime for its plan to build thousands of illegal settlements in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), warning that such construction will sever territorial contiguity between the area and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report Syrian army forces have dealt heavy blows to Turkish-backed militants in the southern environs of the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions in the conflict between Ankara and Damascus have escalated to a dramatic level after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in air raids in the region.

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran’s Health Ministry has vowed that the country’s response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy The US military said a Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at an American surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea in international airspace

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus

Yemeni Forces Encircle Strategic City as Saudi Countermeasures Fail: Report

India Police Detain 100s after Bloody Anti-Muslim Violence by Hindu Bobs in New Delhi

EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib: Report

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Yemen’s New Missiles Game Changers Against Saudi Aggression

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

Saturday 29 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Get Out of Way, Let Us Deal with Assad Regime: Erdogan to Putin

Related Content

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get out of our way and leave us face to face with the [Syrian] regime."

"I asked Mr Putin: What's your business there? If you establish a base, do so but get out of our way and leave us face to face with the regime," the Turkish leader told his AK Party on Saturday.

According to Russia Today, Erdogan was explaining to lawmakers his government’s handling of the escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where Turkish and Syrian troops have engaged in several clashes over the past weeks. The hostilities have all but ruined Turkey’s 2018 agreement with Russia on de-escalating the violence in the area, which remains the last major stronghold of anti-government forces in Syria.

Describing his phone conversation with Putin, Erdogan said if Russia’s interest in Syria was to keep a military presence there, Turkey, a NATO member, does not object to it.

Moscow intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015 to help Damascus fight against militant groups. Moscow said helping the Syrian government prevented future attacks launched by this would-be entity against other nations, including Russia.

Erdogan said Ankara now considers Syrian government troops a legitimate target for its attacks, claiming Damascus lost over 2,100 soldiers in Idlib. It was not immediately clear if the casualty number only represents Syrian troops killed directly by the Turkish military or includes those killed by Turkish-backed armed groups. Erdogan added that “seven warehouses with chemicals” were also destroyed in Syria, but did not offer any details or evidence regarding whether Syria still had chemical weapons in its possession.

The Turkish leader said fighting against the Syrian government is necessary to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Idlib, which would cause a new influx of refugees into Turkey across the border. Part of the Turkish response to the situation was opening the border with Europe to asylum-seekers. Erdogan said the EU failed to support Turkey, which already hosts over 3,6 million refugees from Syria and faces as many as 4 million new arrivals now.

We will not close those doors... Why? Because the European Union should keep its promises.

The Turkish president said he expects the international community and NATO in particular to support his country in the fight against the Assad government.

He claimed Turkey’s incursion into Syria was made by invitation “from the Syrian people” and that Ankara is not interested in territorial expansion or capturing Syrian oil. The latter remark seems like a veiled jab at US President Donald

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Erdogan Russia Putin Syria Idlib

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law
Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps
China Has Built Over 20 Mass Quarantine Centers For Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan
Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus
New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law

New Delhi Wintenesses Worst Violence in Decades over Anti-Muslim Immigration Law

Migrants Arrive in Lesbos, Greek, after Turkey Says Can Bot StopThem Leaving
17 Dead, Dozens Injured in New Delhi Clashes between Supporters, Opponents of New Citizenship Law
Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in Al-Quds
Yemeni Forces Unveil Four Advanced Domestically-Built Missile Defense Systems