Chinese Medical Specialists Arrive in Iran to Help Combat Coronavirus

Alwaght- A team of Chinese medical specialists has arrived in Iran to assist in the Islamic Republic's fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Beijing's ambassador to Iran Chang Hua tweeted in Farsi on Saturday “Chinese medical specialists have arrived in Iran along with a new shipment of supplies from China,” Press TV reported.

According to a tweet by Iran’s mission in China, a second shipment of Chinese aid supplies comprising of 50,000 coronavirus test kits and oxygen production machines have also been prepared to be sent to Tehran on Saturday night.

A first batch of aid supplies arrived in Iran on Friday and additional shipments will be sent in the future, according to reports.

'Worst of times reveals the best in people'

On Friday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country has sent aid shipments to Iran as a sign of gratitude towards Iran’s earlier assistance to China, which has been struggling to contain the outbreak since December.

“The Iranian government has given China sincere support and assistance after the epidemic broke out. We thank them and will remember that for always,” Zhao said.

“Virus knows no borders, but the worst of times reveals the best in people,” he added.

The Chinese assistance comes as Iran had previously sent aid to China and expressed support for the country’s battle against the outbreak.

#Tehran's landmark Azadi tower lit up in solidarity with Chinese people as they fight novel coronavirus.



Last week, Iran sent two million protective face masks - the equivalent of one day of the country’s total mask production – to help China address its needs in countering the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed Beijing's solidarity with Iran and praised Zarif for being the first foreign official to voice support for China against the disease.

The Chinese foreign minister also called for scientific cooperation with Iran in fields related to countering the pandemic.